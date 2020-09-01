Ethereum Classic Price Forecast: ETC/USD bulls aim for $7 level – Confluence Detector

ETC/USD bulls regained control this Tuesday after a bearish Monday.

The daily confluence detector shows a lack of strong resistance levels on the upside.

ETC/USD daily confluence detector

ETC/USD bulls re-entered the market following a heavily bearish Monday. The price has gone up from $6.596 to $6.71. The daily confluence detector shows a lack of strong resistance levels on the upside. If the buyers retain control, they should be able to aim for the $7-level. On the downside, we have two healthy support levels at $6.70 and $6.58.

The $6.70-level is highlighted by the Bollinger Band middle curve and one-day SMA 50. Following that, the $6.58-level has the one-day Previous Low and one-day SMA 200.

