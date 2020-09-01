Ethereum Classic Price Forecast: ETC/USD bulls aim for $7 level – Confluence Detector

- ETC/USD bulls regained control this Tuesday after a bearish Monday.
- The daily confluence detector shows a lack of strong resistance levels on the upside.
ETC/USD daily confluence detector
ETC/USD bulls re-entered the market following a heavily bearish Monday. The price has gone up from $6.596 to $6.71. The daily confluence detector shows a lack of strong resistance levels on the upside. If the buyers retain control, they should be able to aim for the $7-level. On the downside, we have two healthy support levels at $6.70 and $6.58.
The $6.70-level is highlighted by the Bollinger Band middle curve and one-day SMA 50. Following that, the $6.58-level has the one-day Previous Low and one-day SMA 200.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
