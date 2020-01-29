Ethereum Classic Price Analysis: ETC/USD suppresses bearish pressure to new 2020 highs

- Ethereum Classic majestically breaks the stubborn resistance at $12.00 and climbs to new 2020 highs.
- According to the technical levels, Ethereum Classic is ready for a rally targeting $15.00.
Ethereum Classic has not broken the bullish streak since last Friday. Besides, it is the best performer among the major cryptocurrencies on the market. ETH has a market value trading 8.45% higher from the opening value of $11.42. The pulls have in the last few days fixated their focus on breaking the resistance at $12.00. At the time of writing, ETC is exchanging hands at $12.35. The existing trend has remained bullish but the low volatility hints that only minor movements can be made upwards.
Ethereum Classic technical picture
Now that the stubborn resistance is in the rearview, ETC bulls are shifting their focus to $15.0. Technical indicators like the RSI and the MACD display a positive picture, especially in the short term. If the price ignores the oversold conditions and the RSI continues with the upside movement, ETH is likely to break above the immediate hurdle at $13.00. On the other hand, the MACD cements the bulls’ presence in the market by moving higher within the positive territory. The bullish cross has also stayed intact since the beginning of January (on the daily chart).
In the case of a reversal under $10.00 we can expect support from the ascending trendline, $8.00, the 50 SMA, the 100 SMA as well as $3.00.
ETC/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
A whale tranfsers nearly $20 million of USDT to OKEx, massive pump ahead?
Bitcoin (BTC) printed three green candles in a row and hit the new 2020 high at $9,431 during early Asian hours on Wednesday. While the coin has retreated from the intraday high the long-term trend remains bullish
Tron Price Breaks Out Of A Ranging Channel: Bulls set target at $0.020
Tron (TRX) is joined two other cryptocurrencies; Ethereum Classic (ETC) and Cardano (ADA) in posting double-digit gains in the last 24 hours.
XRP/USD zooms above $0.24, breakout or bull trap?
Ripple price is sitting above the critical $0.24 following a surprise move the bulls made on the bears on Wednesday. The crypto has remained relatively bullish since the beginning of the week.
ETC/USD suppresses bearish pressure to new 2020 highs
Ethereum Classic has not broken the bullish streak since last Friday. Besides, it is the best performer among the major cryptocurrencies on the market. ETH has a market value trading 8.45% higher from the opening value of $11.42.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin bulls and bear fight gets a tougher edge
The cryptocurrency market started the downside correction after a strong rally initiated by risk reversal play at the beginning of January and reinforced by various altcoin pumps...