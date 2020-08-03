- ETC/USD partially recovered from the recent collapse.
- The strong resistance is created on approach to $7.50.
Ethereum Classic (ETC) dropped to $6.49 on Sunday, August 2, amid the global sell-off on the cryptocurrency market. However, the coin managed to regain the ground above $7.00. At the time of writing, ETC/USD is changing hands at $7.25. Despite the recovery, the coin is still down nearly 6% on a day-to-day basis. Ethereum Classic slipped to the 22d place in the global cryptocurrency market rating with the current market value of $846 million and an average daily trading volume of $1.13 billion.
ETC/USD: Technical picture
On the intraday charts, ETC/USD is moving within the narrow horizontal range. The short-term recovery is limited by the upper line of the 30-min Bollinger Band at $7.3 and 30-min SMA200 at $7.38. One this barrier is out of the way, the upside momentum may be extended with the next focus on $7.50 reinforced by 30-min SMA100 and the middle line of the 4-hour Bollinger Band.
ETC/USD 30-min chart
On the downside, the local recovery is created by 30-min SMA50 at $7.20. If it is broken, psychological $7.00 will come into focus. This psychological barrier is reinforced by 200-daily SMA. If it is broken, the sell-off may gain traction with the next focus on 100-day SMA at $6.50 followed by the above-mentioned Sunday's low of $6.49.
ETC/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD Price Analysis: Bulls defy Sunday sell-off to regain 11,000
BTC/USD follows the general market pullback while picking up the bids near 11,170, up 0.90% on a day, during early Monday. The Bitcoin major dropped heavily on Sunday but couldn’t slip beneath a slightly downward ...
Ripple Market Update: XRP/USD explodes to $0.3250
The cryptocurrency market has been in a bullish momentum for the last couple of weeks. Altcoins and Bitcoin (BTC) have posted incredible gains with some hitting new 2020 highs. Ripple has been able to bring down the hurdle at $0.30 and ...
ETC/USD Price Analysis: Bounce from 100-day SMA keeps buyers hopeful above 7.0000
ETC/USD retraces from the lowest in a week to 7.2900, up 1.60% on a day, during the early Monday. In doing so, the pair takes a U-turn from 100-day SMA, which in turn again pushes in north towards ...
BSV/USD takes the altcoin rally a notch higher, approaching $250
Bitcoin SV is among the altcoins that are outperforming themselves on Saturday. In the last 24 hours, the cryptoasset has surged over 10%, breaking above the key 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level taken between the last drop from $455.74 to a low of $77.49.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Fasten your seatbelts, next stop is $12,000
Bitcoin has had its best week since mid-2019. The first digital currency gained over 18% in a single week and hit the new highest level of 2020. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $11,358 and the upside momentum is gaining traction as Bitcoin bulls are pushing at the upper line of the weekly Bollinger Band.