- ETC/USD broke from the intyraday Bollinger Band.
- The support of $6.00 will be used as a starting point for a rally.
Ethereum Classic, the 21st largest digital asset with the current market value of $727 million, has barely changed in recent 24 hours and gained ove 1% since the beginning of Friday to trade at $6.25 at the time of writing. ETC/USD has been oscillating in a tight range since the start of the week amid slow trading activity across the board.
ETC/USD: Technical picture
On the intraday charts, ETC/USD briefly jumped above the upper line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band (BB) and came close to 1-hour SMA200 at $6.33. While the upside proved to be unsustainable, the short-term bias is still bullish with the intraday RSI poining upwards. The next local resistance created by $6.30, once it is cleared, the coin will retest the recent high reinforced by 4-hour SMA50 and proceed with the recovery towards $6.60. This barrier is created by a combination of 4-hour SMA100 and SMA200.
On the downside, the initial support is created by Thursday's low of $6.18. It is closely followed the psychological $6.00 and the weekly low at $5.99. The daily SMA100 and the lower boundary of the daily BB are also located right below $6.00. This area may limit the sell-off and serve as a jumping-off ground for a recovery on the weekend. If it is broken, the price will continue move lower towards $5.30, which is the lower boundary of the previous consolidation channel.
ETC/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
