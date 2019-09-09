Ethereum Classic price analysis: ETC/USD extends dumping towards $6.4

- Ethereum Classic weekly high formed at $7.2 marked the beginning of a downtrend.
- All technical levels point towards a rising bear momentum but a reversal is not far off.
Ethereum Classic is transitioning fast from a winner to the biggest loser. The last three weeks saw ETC scale higher levels even reclaiming support above $7.0. The weekly high formed at $7.2 marked the beginning of a downtrend.
The price formed a lower high pattern below the descending trendline and the sellers thrust ETC/USD below the simple moving averages; 50 SMA 1-hour and the 100 SMA 1-hour. The double-cross of the 50 SMA below the 100 SMA suggested that a lower consolidation was imminent.
For now, Ethereum Classic is trading at $6.422. As dumping continues, losses of 3.8% are testing the short-term support area at $6.4. Besides this support, the zone at $6.2 - $6.4 will also cushion the cryptoasset from the looming breakdown.
All technical levels point towards a rising bear momentum. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) attempt to cross into the positive region has been rendered unsuccessful. The increasing negative divergence is a signal for stronger bear grip. The almost oversold levels shown by the Relative Strength Index suggest that a reversal is possible in the short-term. Moreover, the Elliot Wave Oscillator has one bullish session after an entire day in the red.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
