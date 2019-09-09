Ethereum Classic price analysis: ETC/USD extends dumping towards $6.4

Ethereum Classic weekly high formed at $7.2 marked the beginning of a downtrend.

All technical levels point towards a rising bear momentum but a reversal is not far off.

Ethereum Classic is transitioning fast from a winner to the biggest loser. The last three weeks saw ETC scale higher levels even reclaiming support above $7.0. The weekly high formed at $7.2 marked the beginning of a downtrend.

The price formed a lower high pattern below the descending trendline and the sellers thrust ETC/USD below the simple moving averages; 50 SMA 1-hour and the 100 SMA 1-hour. The double-cross of the 50 SMA below the 100 SMA suggested that a lower consolidation was imminent.

For now, Ethereum Classic is trading at $6.422. As dumping continues, losses of 3.8% are testing the short-term support area at $6.4. Besides this support, the zone at $6.2 - $6.4 will also cushion the cryptoasset from the looming breakdown.

All technical levels point towards a rising bear momentum. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) attempt to cross into the positive region has been rendered unsuccessful. The increasing negative divergence is a signal for stronger bear grip. The almost oversold levels shown by the Relative Strength Index suggest that a reversal is possible in the short-term. Moreover, the Elliot Wave Oscillator has one bullish session after an entire day in the red.

ETC/USD 1-hour chart