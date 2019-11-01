Ethereum Classic is coming back to test a technical level on the hourly chart.

ETC/USD is one of the better performing cryptocurrencies today up 0.50%.

On the hourly chart below you can see the ETC/USD pair is testing the apex where two trendlines meet.

The price broke higher earlier in the session and now is testing the break as is often the case.

The volume profile indicator on the right-hand side of the chart is showing ETC/USD is holding above the area were mosts contracts had been exchanged.

The 5.000 level is set to be a tough hurdle to jump over but the price is still in an uptrend on the hourly chart.

The daily chart, however, is still showing the price is still trending lower and the main resistance is higher up at 5.250.