At a time of bear market-induced uncertainty, crypto investors often tend to stick with Bitcoin (BTC $16,771) and Ether (ETH $1,187) to evade impermanent losses. As a result, the significant movement of such assets intrigues the community as they try and decipher the intent behind the move.
Two addresses that have remained dormant for over four years recently came back to life to transfer 22,982 ETH to new addresses — leaving investors scratching their heads. The ETH tokens in question originated from trading platforms Genesis and Poloniex and were found transferring 13,103.99 ETH and 9,878 ETH, respectively.
Blockchain investigator Peckshield found that the last movement of the ETH tokens in question dates back to October 2018, when the price of Ether ranged roughly between $190 to $230. On the day of the transfer, the asset was priced at nearly $1,200 per ETH.
Historical movement of the ETH funds. Source: Peckshield
The above flowchart shows the historical movement of the assets and how they made their journey over the years from the trading platforms to the new addresses. While no specifics have been revealed at the time of writing, community speculation links the tokens to funding collateral for a project.
The brainchild of co-founders Vitalik Buterin and Charles Hoskinson, among othersEthereum came into existence back in July 2015 and has positioned itself as a trustworthy investment over the years.
Ever since Ethereum completed the Merge upgrade, the network’s energy consumption was reduced by 99.9%.
The Ethereum Energy Consumption Index. Source: digiconomist.net
As a direct result of the shift to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, the Ethereum network’s carbon footprint currently stands at 0.1 million tonnes of CO2 (MtCO2) per year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu team begins special countdown, is Shibarium ready for launch?
Shiba Inu, the second-largest meme coin by market capitalization, has teased followers with a mystery countdown on its Twitter handle. The team posted a link to a website that shows a countdown timer against a Shiba Inu-themed backdrop.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Is this the bull trap that will bring BTC below $14,000?
Bitcoin (BTC) price results from a very violent week regarding economic data and central bank speakers. Even without those elements, BTC has no reason to rally substantially higher as the global market situation on its own is deteriorating quite rapidly.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE gets a harsh lesson on ‘No means No!’
Dogecoin (DOGE) price receives yet again a firm rejection, this time from a technical moving average. The rejection and fade to the downside is almost a play and repeat from last week when a similar event occurred.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA hopes for a White Christmas trashed by the Fed and ECB
From a purely technical point of view, Cardano (ADA) price action is set to end the last two trading weeks of 2022 with massive losses. The several catalysts lined up this past week have not been attributing as expected.
Bitcoin: Why $20,000 BTC is programmed
Bitcoin (BTC) price is traversing a channel that is sloping to the upside. Despite the consolidation, BTC is slowly climbing higher like clockwork. The recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting on December 15 caused BTC to spike beyond the confines of the channel, but things are back to normal.