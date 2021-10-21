The cryptocurrency hit five-month highs of over $4,200 earlier today, extending Wednesday’s 7.3% gain – the biggest since Oct. 1. The price chart shows the path of least resistance is to the higher side, and record highs could soon come into play.
-
Ether has convincingly breached the bearish trendline connecting May and September highs. Bitcoin topped similar resistance earlier this month and clocked new record highs of over $66,000 on Wednesday.
-
Ether has also flipped the September high of $4,030 into support.
-
There is little resistance overhead on the way to $4,379 – the record reached in May.
-
The relative strength index (RSI) on the 4-hour chart is signaling overbought conditions with an above-70 print. So, a pullback to former hurdle-turned-support at $4,030 may be seen before a continued rally to lifetime highs.
-
The options market is leaning bullish, with investors buying out-of-the-money or higher strike call options on expectations that U.S. regulators would soon approve an exchange-traded fund (ETF) tied to ether futures contracts.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
