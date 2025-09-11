- Ethena price steadies around $0.780 on Thursday after rallying more than 6% so far this week.
- The Data Nerd shows that BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes added 579K ENA, bringing total holdings to over 5 million tokens.
- On-chain data highlights accumulation, with large wallets increasing ENA exposure.
Ethena (ENA) price holds above $0.780 at the time of writing on Thursday, having rallied more than 6% so far this week. BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes expanded his ENA position by 578,956 tokens, bringing his total holdings above 5 million. On-chain flows further suggest growing confidence from large wallets, even as some traders realize profits and absorb short-term selling pressure.
BitMEX co-founder boosts ENA holdings
According to The Data Nerd, BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes purchased 578,956 ENA worth $473,350 on Binance on Wednesday. Hayes currently holds over 5 million ENA tokens.
A closer examination of the supply distribution metric reveals that large wallets are accumulating ENA tokens. Santiment’s Supply Distribution metric shows that whales holding between 100,000 and 1 million (red line), 1 million to 10 million (yellow line) and 10 million and 100 million ENA tokens (blue line) have accumulated a total of 277.77 million tokens from September 3 to Thursday, highlighting growing confidence among investors.
ENA supply distribution metric chart. Source: Santiment
These accumulations come even as some traders lock in gains, with Santiment’s Network Realized Profit/Loss (NPL) metric showing significant profit-taking spikes on September 3 and again on Wednesday, suggesting that whales are absorbing the selling pressure.
ENA NPL chart. Source: Santiment
Some other bullish metrics for ENA
Data from crypto intelligence tracker DefiLlama shows that ENA’s Total Value Locked (TVL) reached a new all-time high (ATH) of $13.41 billion on Thursday. This increase in TVL indicates growing activity and interest within the Ethena ecosystem, suggesting that more users are depositing or utilizing assets within ENA-based protocols.
ENA TVL chart. Source: DefiLlama
Additionally, ENA stablecoin supply and market capitalization also reach a record high of $14.5 billion, further supporting the bullish view.
ENA stablecoin total supply chart. Source: Artemis terminal
Ethena Price Forecast: ENA rebounds following test of key support
Ethena price found support around the ascending trendline (drawn by connecting multiple lows since July 24) on September 1 and rallied more than 15% until Wednesday. This trendline roughly coincides with the 50-day Exponential Moving Average EMA at $0.647, making this a key support zone. At the time of writing on Thursday, it steadies at around $0.783.
If ENA continues its upward momentum, it could extend the rally toward its weekly resistance at $0.921. A successful close above this level could extend gains toward its December 16 high at $1.330.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 59, which is above its neutral level of 50, indicating that bullish momentum is gaining traction. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator displayed a bullish crossover last week, which remains in effect, indicating sustained bullish momentum and an upward trend ahead.
ENA/USDT daily chart
However, if ENA faces a correction, it could extend the decline toward its 50-day EMA at $0.647.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Hedera Price Forecast: HBAR price surges as Archax launches Pool Token functionality on its network
Hedera (HBAR) price hovers around $0.234 at the time of writing on Thursday after breaking above the falling wedge pattern the previous day. This breakout favors the bulls and follows Archax’s partnership with HBAR on Wednesday to launch its Pool Token functionality.
Crypto Gainers Today: PUMP, AVAX rally as MNT reaches record high
Pump.fun (PUMP), Avalanche (AVAX), and Mantle (MNT) have all recorded double-digit growth over the last 24 hours, leading the broader cryptocurrency market recovery. PUMP and MNT gain momentum with listing on Binance US and Bybit respectively, while AVAX jumps with the Ava Labs and WeBlock deal.
Solana could be next to see big institutional returns after Bitcoin and Ethereum: Bitwise
Solana (SOL) could be next to pull off a major price run after Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), according to Bitwise's Chief Investment Officer (CIO) Matt Hougan, who claims there are available ingredients for an "epic end-of-year run."
Ethereum Price Forecast: Whales step up buying pressure amid short-term holders distribution
Ethereum (ETH) trades above $4,300 on Wednesday following increased accumulation from whales as short-term holders step up distribution.
Bitcoin: Bitcoin rebounds, supported by institutional demand and Fed outlook
Bitcoin (BTC) price extends rebound and trades near $112,000 at the time of writing on Friday, gaining nearly 4% so far this week, after declining 4.62% in the previous one. This recovery comes amid growing corporate and institutional support.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.