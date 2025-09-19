- Ethena extends 24% decline from recent high, testing the 50-day EMA as downside risks escalate.
- Binance’s YZi Labs increases its holdings in Ethena Labs and extends strategic support.
- YZi Labs commits to helping Ethena in driving USDe adoption across CEXs and DeFi while expanding stablecoin utilities.
Ethena (ENA) ends the week on the back foot, falling to an intraday low of $0.6546 on Friday. The native token of the protocol behind the USDe stablecoin faces growing downside risks amid a weakening technical structure and an increase in volatility across the cryptocurrency market ahead of the weekend.
YZi Labs deepens holdings in Ethena
YZi Labs, formerly Binance Labs, announced its latest move on Friday, increasing its holdings in Ethena Labs, the company behind crypto token ENA and USDe, the third-largest USD-denominated stablecoin.
YZi Labs stated that the decision to increase exposure underscores its “mission to support open, scalable digital dollar infrastructures that can serve as a backbone of efficiency and liquidity for the entire financial ecosystem.”
The announcement comes on the backdrop of Ethena’s push to expand its presence in the crypto market, particularly on BNB Chain. Ethena is doubling down on building new money markets and protocol integrations through strategic ecosystem partnerships.
YZi Labs believes that its support will help drive USDe’s adoption across Centralized Exchanges (CEXs) and the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystems. Additionally, YZi Labs’s support could boost Ethena’s stablecoin utilities and “advance USDtb – a fiat-backed stablecoin pursuing GENIUS compliance.”
“We’re excited to continue backing the Ethena team in a meaningful way and look forward to seeing Ethena build the on-chain dollars that weather the test of time and make a lasting impact,” Dana Hou, an investment partner at YZi Labs, stated.
USDe is the third-largest stablecoin, with a market capitalization of $14 billion, while ENA is the 42nd largest cryptocurrency, valued at $4.6 billion.
Technical outlook: ENA risks extending decline
Ethena delicately holds above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.6664 at the time of writing on Friday. The path of least resistance leans downward, underpinned by various technical indicators.
A sell signal from the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has been sustained since Monday, prompting investors to reduce their exposure and contributing to the mounting overhead pressure.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI), which has steadily declined from highly overbought conditions at 74 to 44 on August 12, coincides with the MACD sell signal, amplifying the fading bullish momentum.
ENA/USDT daily chart
Traders will look out for ENA’s behaviour around the 50-day EMA short-term support at $0.6664. If the downtrend is broken, the 100-day EMA at $0.5851 will come within reach, with a further price drop likely to test the 200-day EMA support at $0.5332.
Still, traders should temper their bearish expectations, considering the 50-day EMA, which could hold as support, paving the way for an immediate rebound toward the range high of $0.8738.
Open Interest, funding rate FAQs
Higher Open Interest is associated with higher liquidity and new capital inflow to the market. This is considered the equivalent of increase in efficiency and the ongoing trend continues. When Open Interest decreases, it is considered a sign of liquidation in the market, investors are leaving and the overall demand for an asset is on a decline, fueling a bearish sentiment among investors.
Funding fees bridge the difference between spot prices and prices of futures contracts of an asset by increasing liquidation risks faced by traders. A consistently high and positive funding rate implies there is a bullish sentiment among market participants and there is an expectation of a price hike. A consistently negative funding rate for an asset implies a bearish sentiment, indicating that traders expect the cryptocurrency’s price to fall and a bearish trend reversal is likely to occur.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Near Protocol Price Forecast: NEAR extends rebound as Ethereum revives AI economy buzz
Near Protocol (NEAR) has extended its short-term bullish outlook, trading above the $3.00 level on Friday as prices in the broader cryptocurrency market decline due to rising volatility.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP lose ground as Coinbase reserves hit $112 billion
Bitcoin slides below $117,000 as rising Coinbase reserves signal bullish continuation. Ethereum falls toward $4,500 despite growing institutional interest, with $163 million in ETF inflows on Thursday.
Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK holds onto recent gains as buyback boosts demand
Chainlink trades above $24 at press time on Friday, holding onto the more than 2% gains from Thursday, driven by the buyback of over 43,000 tokens. As LINK remains steady, the derivatives data suggest increasing optimism as open interest and bullish bets rise.
Whales buy the dip as PI consolidates
Pi Network consolidates above $0.3500 for the fifth consecutive day, as the recently launched AI-powered Know Your Customer fails to uplift investors' sentiment. Still, a decline in Centralized Exchanges wallet balances and the moves from whales suggest that large-wallet investors are buying the dip.
Bitcoin: BTC steadies above $116,000 as FOMC dovish stance boosts risk-on sentiment
Bitcoin shows strength, continuing its three consecutive weeks of recovery and holding steady above $116,000 on Friday. The recovery extends following the dovish Federal Reserve stance.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.