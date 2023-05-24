Ethereum’s native Ether (ETH $1,824) token may be both a commodity and a security, the former commissioner of the United States Commodities Futures Trading Commission has claimed.
Speaking on a May 23 episode of Laura Shin’s Unchained podcast, Dan Berkovitz, who is also the former general counsel at the Securities and Exchange Commission, said that it’s legally possible for ETH to fall under the jurisdiction of both regulatory agencies.
The ongoing confusion over Ether’s legal status stems in large part from conflicting statements from the CFTC and the SEC. Over the course of the last six months, the CFTC has repeatedly called Ether, along with a number of other cryptocurrencies, a commodity.
Meanwhile, the Gary Gensler-led SEC hasn’t explicitly provided Ether with a designated legal category. Gensler said at an oversight hearing in April that everything but Bitcoin (BTC $26,756) should be deemed a security and has refused to further elaborate.
While the claim that Ether could be simultaneously a security and commodity may strike many as a contradiction, Berkovitz said that due to the overlapping legal definitions of commodities and securities it’s possible for an asset to be classified as both.
The law is clear. Something can actually be both a commodity and a security.
Berkovitz explained the confusion arises because commodities aren’t purely physical items like “wheat” or “oats” and that anything that falls under the purview of a “futures contract” can technically be defined as a commodity. This explains why the term “futures” is a part of the name of the CFTC itself.
Alternatively, Berkovtiz said that a security, which is defined by the Securities Act and the Exchange Act — and includes things like notes and investment contracts — can also be the subject of a futures contract, which then places it under the purview of the CFTC as well.
The CFTC’s main regulatory purview captures the regulation of futures and swaps on commodities, while the SEC solely regulates securities. However, if something is a commodity in the eyes of the CFTC as well as a security under the SEC’s definition, it’s entirely possible for both regulatory bodies to have jurisdiction over it.
On the podcast, Collin Lloyd, a partner at multinational law firm Sullivan & Cromwell, took aim at the SEC’s claim that everything excluding Bitcoin should be designated a “security” status under federal ecurities law.
“I don’t see anything in the case law that tells me that some string of digits that operates on a blockchain can natively just be a security,” said Lloyd.
It’s kind of a weird question to be asking, ‘Is this digital asset a security or not?’ I think you should be asking, ‘Is this digital asset being sold as part of a securities transaction?’ That depends on the facts and circumstances.
Notably, Sullivan & Cromwell is currently working on the FTX bankruptcy case and was hired by Coinbase on April 29 to aid the crypto exchange in its battle over opaque regulation with the SEC.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu’s Shibarium heats up competition among Ethereum-based blockchains Arbitrum and Optimism
Shiba Inu, one of the largest meme coin projects in the crypto ecosystem, is gearing up to compete with Ethereum layer-2 blockchains. Scaling solution Shibarium’s test network Puppynet surpassed 11 million transactions.
Uniswap price recovery hits wall as bears smash rally into the ground
UNI price was on good terms to stage a bullish breakout as a knee-jerk reaction got underway on Tuesday. That price action attempted to stop bears in their tracks by pushing the price action above $5.22.
Arbitrum price action has traders preparing for 5% to 10% gains in a firm bullish breakout
ARB price has seen bulls piercing through bearish defences in the ASIA PAC trading session on Tuesday. With bears running for the hills, expect to see some unwinding of their short positions.
Cosmos price nears buy signal, potentially triggering 30% rally
ATOM price shows a lack of initiation from bulls, which has kept it subdued for quite some time despite the buy signal. It seems ATOM is on the cusp of ending its recent llull, increasing the chances of a breakout that could provide an opportunity for investors.
Bitcoin: BTC unchanged, but bullish recovery is still on the cards
Bitcoin price outlook on the weekly chart has not changed much. BTC is still trying to find a stable support level for a recovery rally, but things could get worse if sellers overwhelm the next accumulation zone.