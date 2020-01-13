- EOSIO is focused on removing the barriers for new developers joining the industry.
- Developers on EOSIO 2.0 will be able to go from start to ready-to-build within minutes.
Block.One, the official developer for EOS blockchain recently released an upgrade that makes the protocol “faster, simpler and even more secure.” EOSIO 2.0 according to the official blog post will enhance performance and bring onboard new developer tools.
According to Block.One, EOSIO is built independently from the ground up while keeping blockchain in mind. The key focus is also to remove barriers that new developers face within the industry. With this in mind, EOSIO 2.0 features an EOSIO Quickstart Web IDE; “development tool that allows new developers to go from start to ready-to-build in minutes.” A section of the blog post states:
EOSIO Quickstart Web IDE: A powerful, new, self-contained, web-based integrated development environment for building EOSIO smart contracts and associated web applications. It can be set up in minutes, run in any browser, and helps lower the barrier to entry for new EOSIO blockchain developers.
EOS price update
EOS is trading 3.5% lower on the day in site of the release of the new software. An intraday low formed at $3.0 is serving as support at the time of writing. EOS is trading at $3.10 amidst a bearish trend and shrinking volatility.
