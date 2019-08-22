EOS/USD is heading towards a major resistance level

Price action points to a move higher but volumes dont confirm the move

Market found support at 3.30

EOS/USD on the two-hour chart above is heading to a critical level of 3,800 and beyond that, the psychological 4,000 level lies in wait.

Price action today has been bullish as it has been with most cryptocurrencies but the volume on the Kracken exchange is not supporting the bullish view.

On August 15th price bounced off the key daily support level is 3,300 to move 12% higher to where we are today despite another test of the downside yesterday (21st August).

The Daily chart below is showing 4,417 to be another major resistance zone if indeed the 3,800 manages to break.

On the plus side, there has been a bullish cross in both indicators on the daily chart and the hourly indicators still seem to be in positive territory although the Stochastic is showing signs of exhaustion.