EOS technical analysis: EOS/USD bulls try to step up to prevent further downward movement

- EOS/USD is priced at $3.21 in the early hours of Friday.
- The relative strength index (RSI) curve has crept into the oversold zone.
EOS/USD daily chart
EOS/USD is on the course of having a bullish day after three straight bearish days. Over Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, the price of EOS/USD had fallen from $3.58 to $3.20. So far, the bulls were able to take the price up to $3.21 slightly. The price has found resistance on the downward trending line and is trending below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The relative strength index (RSI) curve has crept into the oversold zone.
EOS/USD 4-hour chart
The 4-hour EOS/USD price chart shows that a sudden bearish move which took the price below the 20-day Bollinger band, indicating that it was underpriced. Since then, the price trended horizontally and re-entered the Bollinger band. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows decreasing bearish momentum.
EOS/USD hourly chart
The hourly EOS/USD chart was trending horizontally when it suddenly plunged from $3.20 to $3.08. Immediately after that, the EOS/USD price went up from $3.08 to $3.19, indicating that the bulls rallied together and fought back. Elliott oscillator shows sustained bullish momentum.
Key Levels
EOS/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|3.219
|Today Daily Change
|0.01520
|Today Daily Change %
|0.47
|Today daily open
|3.2038
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|3.6845
|Daily SMA50
|4.0394
|Daily SMA100
|5.3348
|Daily SMA200
|4.92963
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|3.2753
|Previous Daily Low
|3.06
|Previous Weekly High
|3.8013
|Previous Weekly Low
|3.3574
|Previous Monthly High
|6.1773
|Previous Monthly Low
|3.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|3.14224
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|3.19306
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|3.0841
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2.9644
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|2.8688
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|3.2994
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|3.395
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|3.5147
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin: BTC/USD bears face support level at $9,200 as market continues freefall
BTC/USD is on track of having four bearish days in a row. BTC/USD has fallen from $9,495 to $9,380 in the early hours of Friday. Over the last four days, BTC/USD has fallen from $10,365 to $9,380. The daily confluence detector shows three healthy resistance levels on the upside.
Monero mining virus eradicated from 850,000 devices by French police
The French police cybercrime unit has recently discovered and neutralized a virus, dubbed “Retadup,” that secretly infected over 850,000 devices worldwide. It was used to mine Monero (XMR), which focuses on privacy and anonymity.
Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD continues freefall as it approaches critical $264.50 support level
BCH/USD is on the course of having four straight bearish days in a row. So far this Friday, BCH/USD has gone down from $280.40 to $274.50. In the last four days, the price fell from $310.65 to $274.50.
Charlie Lee to continue funding Litecoin Foundation despite financial setback
Charlie Lee, creator of Litecoin has vowed to remain committed to funding the Litecoin Foundation despite the talks about the company's financial issues. He said that the crypto bear market has taken a toll on the Foundation's numbers.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...