EOS technical analysis: EOS/USD bulls try to step up to prevent further downward movement

EOS/USD is priced at $3.21 in the early hours of Friday.

The relative strength index (RSI) curve has crept into the oversold zone.

EOS/USD daily chart

EOS/USD is on the course of having a bullish day after three straight bearish days. Over Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, the price of EOS/USD had fallen from $3.58 to $3.20. So far, the bulls were able to take the price up to $3.21 slightly. The price has found resistance on the downward trending line and is trending below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The relative strength index (RSI) curve has crept into the oversold zone.

EOS/USD 4-hour chart

The 4-hour EOS/USD price chart shows that a sudden bearish move which took the price below the 20-day Bollinger band, indicating that it was underpriced. Since then, the price trended horizontally and re-entered the Bollinger band. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows decreasing bearish momentum.

EOS/USD hourly chart

The hourly EOS/USD chart was trending horizontally when it suddenly plunged from $3.20 to $3.08. Immediately after that, the EOS/USD price went up from $3.08 to $3.19, indicating that the bulls rallied together and fought back. Elliott oscillator shows sustained bullish momentum.

Key Levels

EOS/USD Overview Today last price 3.219 Today Daily Change 0.01520 Today Daily Change % 0.47 Today daily open 3.2038 Trends Daily SMA20 3.6845 Daily SMA50 4.0394 Daily SMA100 5.3348 Daily SMA200 4.92963 Levels Previous Daily High 3.2753 Previous Daily Low 3.06 Previous Weekly High 3.8013 Previous Weekly Low 3.3574 Previous Monthly High 6.1773 Previous Monthly Low 3.3 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 3.14224 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 3.19306 Daily Pivot Point S1 3.0841 Daily Pivot Point S2 2.9644 Daily Pivot Point S3 2.8688 Daily Pivot Point R1 3.2994 Daily Pivot Point R2 3.395 Daily Pivot Point R3 3.5147



