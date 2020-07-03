EOS Technical Analysis: EOS/USD blasts through $2.4 with a 3% increase in price over the last 24 hours

- EOS/USD is up 3% in the last 24 hours hitting a high of $2.45.
- EOS was rejected at the daily 12-EMA established at $2.43.
EOS is one of the biggest gainers on July 3 while most of the market is flat. Bulls continued the movement of July 2 after creating a decent bullish reversal candlestick. Unfortunately, EOS was stopped at the daily 12-EMA.
EOS/USD daily chart
Overall, EOS is still in a daily downtrend and would need to close above $2.61 to change it. Before that, buyers need to crack the 12-EMA resistance level established at $2.43 followed by the 26-EMA at $2.49. For support, bulls can use the last low at $2.3.
EOS can also establish a daily equilibrium pattern if a clear lower high followed by a higher low are created. This would require EOS to defend the low of $2.30.
EOS/USD technical levels
EOS/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|2.4243
|Today Daily Change
|0.06240
|Today Daily Change %
|2.64
|Today daily open
|2.3619
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2.4895
|Daily SMA50
|2.58581
|Daily SMA100
|2.57587
|Daily SMA200
|2.97922
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2.3893
|Previous Daily Low
|2.3087
|Previous Weekly High
|2.61458
|Previous Weekly Low
|2.3889
|Previous Monthly High
|2.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|2.2335
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2.33949
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2.35851
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2.3173
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2.2727
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|2.2367
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2.3979
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2.4339
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2.4785
