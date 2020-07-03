EOS Technical Analysis: EOS/USD blasts through $2.4 with a 3% increase in price over the last 24 hours

EOS/USD is up 3% in the last 24 hours hitting a high of $2.45.

EOS was rejected at the daily 12-EMA established at $2.43.

EOS is one of the biggest gainers on July 3 while most of the market is flat. Bulls continued the movement of July 2 after creating a decent bullish reversal candlestick. Unfortunately, EOS was stopped at the daily 12-EMA.

EOS/USD daily chart

Overall, EOS is still in a daily downtrend and would need to close above $2.61 to change it. Before that, buyers need to crack the 12-EMA resistance level established at $2.43 followed by the 26-EMA at $2.49. For support, bulls can use the last low at $2.3.

EOS can also establish a daily equilibrium pattern if a clear lower high followed by a higher low are created. This would require EOS to defend the low of $2.30.

EOS/USD technical levels