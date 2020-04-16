EOS Price Analysis: EOS/USD soars over 10% targeting $3.0

- EOS breaks out above the 50 SMA in the 4-hour range as bulls target $3.0.
- EOS/USD continues to trend upwards within a gradually ascending channel started after the March 12 crash.
The cryptocurrency market has been treated to volatility during the European session on Thursday. The Asian session earlier in the day was mostly bearish as sellers extended their action from the American session on Wednesday. EOS, after being rejected from $2.80 failed to find support at $2.40. However, a weekly low formed at $2.30 kept the selling pressure at bay in readiness for the ongoing bullish momentum.
At the time of writing, EOS/USD is trading at $2.61 following over 10% growth on the day. Interestingly, EOS remains bullish in spite of the stalling across the board. For instance, Bitcoin price has slipped under $7,000 after testing $7,145 while Ethereum is trading at $167 from intraday highs of $174.
Looking at the 4-hour chart, EOS continues to nurture an uptrend within an ascending channel that started after the crash in the cryptocurrency market on March 12. Moreover, the price is above the moving averages where the 50 SMA has been turned into a support line at $2.55. The 100 SMA in the same 1-hour range is the next support target at $2.46.
From a technical point of view, the RSI shows that EOS is prime for more action towards the psychological $3.0. Its sharp motion corresponds to the price action recorded on the day. Moreover, with the RSI not yet oversold, it means that EOS still has plenty of room for growth.
EOS/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Extreme fear kicks off a bullish stampede
In any transaction between two individuals, there is one thing in common, and that is the perception by both parties that the settlement price benefits them in some way.
EOS Price Analysis: EOS/USD soars over 10% targeting $3.0
The cryptocurrency market has been treated to volatility during the European session on Thursday. The Asian session earlier in the day was mostly bearish as sellers extended their action from the American session on Wednesday.
ETH/BTC breaks from triangle pattern
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset jumped above $160.00 and hit an intraday high $168.05 against USD. Notably, the coin has been also gaining ground against BTC.
Ripple rips higher, XRP/USD trades around $0.19 amid a cryptocurrency climb
XRP is on the rise, trading around $0.19 amid a general surge in cryptocurrency prices. Ripple's token is up some 5% on the day, following the footsteps of Bitcoin – topping $7,000.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.