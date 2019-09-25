EOS price analysis: EOS/USD recovers 3% from recent lows, still under pressure

- EOS/USD has recovered slightly after the recent sell-off
- The market sentiments are still dominated by bears.
EOS lost over 23% of its value in recent 24 hours. Despite rather slow movement during early Asian hours, the coin managed to recover from the lows and gained about 3% since the beginning of the day.
EOS takes the seventh place in the global cryptocurrency market with tthe current market value of $2.60 billion. At the time of writing, EOS/USD is changing hands at $2.84, off the recent low $2.40.
EOS/USD, the technical picture
EOS/USD recovery is capped by psychological $3.00 with the middle line of one-hour Bollinger Band located on approach. We will need to see a sustainable move above this handle for the upside to gain traction. The next resistance is created by a combination of SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) and the upper line of the Bollinger Band (one-hour chart) on approach to $3.40. This barrier is closely followed by $3.60 (SMA100 one-hour and SMA200 four-hour).
On the downside, the initial support comes on approach to $2.60 (the lower line of four-hour Bollinger Band). Once it is out of the way, the sell-off is likely to gain traction with the next focus on the recent low of $2.40 This is the lowest level since the beginning of August.
EOS/USD, one-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price update: The precarious journey to $4,000 just began says, Peter Schiff
The resistance level at $8,800 has proven to be a hard nut to crack. The retreat after failing to break above this level is seeing Bitcoin target the support targets at $8,200 and $8,000 respectively.
EOS price analysis: EOS/USD recovers 3% from recent lows, still under pressure
EOS lost over 23% of its value in recent 24 hours. Despite rather slow movement during early Asian hours, the coin managed to recover from the lows and gained about 3% since the beginning of the day.
Litecoin market overview: Bulls fight to re-enter the Bollinger Bands
Litecoin fell victim to the general plunge in the market and Bitcoin’s epic slump to levels around $8,135. The Tuesday American session drop smashed past several key support areas.
Ethereum bears hit the pause button as ETH/USD recovers above $167.00
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $17.8 billion has been moving down in sync with the market. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is hovering around $167.70, off the recent low touched at $155.62.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.