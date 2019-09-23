- EOS/USD has recovered from the recent low.
- The overall momentum remains bearish at this stage.
EOS lost over 2% of its value in recent 24 hours. Despite rather a slow movement during early Asian hours, the coin remains one of the worst-performing altcoins out of top-20. At the time of writing, EOS/USD is changing hands at $3.78, off the recent low $3.74 reached on Sunday.
EOS/USD, the technical picture
EOS/USD recovery is capped by SMA100 (Simple Moving Average) on the four-hour chart at $3.85. Once it is out of the way, the bullish momentum may gain traction with the next focus on psychological $4.00 strengthened by SMA50 and the upper line of Bollinger Band on the four-hour chart. The next resistance is created by $4.34 (the upper line of a daily Bollinger Band) and $4.54 (SMA100 SMA200 daily).
On the downside, the initial support comes on approach to $3.74. This is Sunday’s low and SMA50 daily. This area may slow down the sell-off and trigger the recovery within the current range. However, if it is broken, the downside may be extended towards $3.60 strengthened by SMA200 four-hour and followed by $3.26 (the lower line of daily Bollinger Band).
EOS/USD, the four-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
