Enjin Coin Price Forecast: ENJ is primed for further downside action

- Enjin Coin price had a breakdown from a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart.
- The digital asset has a bearish price target of $1.8 in the long-term.
- A key indicator has presented a strong sell signal for ENJ.
Enjin Coin had a notable breakdown from a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart, but the price target of $1.8 has not been met yet. Nonetheless, other indicators show ENJ is poised to continue falling. However, ENJ buyers still have hope, but they must crack a key resistance level to gain the upper hand.
Enjin Coin price should quickly drop towards $1.80
The price target of the symmetrical triangle is $1.80. After an initial breakdown towards $2.14, ENJ had a leg up towards the previous support trendline but was rejected and trades at $2.27 at the time of writing.
ENJ/USD 4-hour chart
Furthermore, the TD Sequential indicator presented a sell signal on the 3-day chart, adding credence to the bearish outlook. However, there is still a chance for the bulls to turn things around.
ENJ/USD 4-hour chart
To invalidate the bearish outlook and the sell signal on the 3-day chart, Enjin Coin buyers must push the digital asset above $2.50 which would also break the previous support trendline of the symmetrical triangle. A breakout above this point has the potential to drive Enjin Coin price towards $2.80.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
