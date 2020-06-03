The Elwood Global Blockchain Equity exchange-traded fund (ETF) has become the largest blockchain ETF in the world.

The fund is currently valued at $95.4 million in total assets.

With this, the fund has dethroned BLOK's Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF.

The Elwood Global Blockchain Equity exchange-traded fund (ETF) has become the largest blockchain ETF when it hit a new total asset high. According to data by Bloomberg, the BCHN fund reached $95.4 million recently. The fund has stock holdings that include Overstock, CME Group and Square. It aims to provide a vehicle for exposure to crypto-related firms.

The Elwood Global ETF dethroned BLOK's Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The latter currently sits at $86.45 million in total assets. As per ETFdb.com data, BLOK's was the biggest blockchain ETF in the crypto space until last week.

According to an earlier The Block report, other top blockchain ETFs include BLCN, GFIN, BKCH and BCNA. BLOK and BLCN are the largest traded in the US. Smaller blockchain ETFs had also seen growth significant growth in 2019.