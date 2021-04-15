VET broke to fresh all-time highs, ADA looks ready to register yet another of its own record high, and BINANCE, well, follows a similar path to the latter. Biggest question; where do we correct to? Check my video to find see have prices I have in my books and which of the above altcoins interest me most at this particular stage.
Dogecoin price targets massive 50% breakout to a new all-time high
Dogecoin had a colossal 100% rally in less than two days reaching a new all-time high at $0.145. The digital asset has a ton of bullish momentum behind it and aims for a new leg up toward $0.2.
Chiliz Price Forecast: CHZ bulls wait for no one, target 70% gain
Chiliz price confirmed a breakout from the flag pattern on April 12 and is poised for notable gains moving forward. Speculators will find some resistance at key Fibonacci levels, but the all-time high of $0.976 is in the crosshairs.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple aims for significant rebound toward $2
XRP price has had an impressive 240% rally since April 3, hitting a three-year high of $1.96 and moving closer to ranking third again in terms of market capitalization, only $6 billion behind BNB at the moment.
AAVE, MKR, and YFI are mooning, here's where these DeFi tokens are heading next
The DeFi sector is booming again with practically all top 100 currencies in the green in the past week. Aave is leading the way, hitting a $6 billion market capitalization with Maker trying to follow its steps at $3.3 billion, a new all-time high.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: SEC commissioner cozies up to BTC ETF, on-chain metrics reset making way for volatile move
Bitcoin’s mainstream adoption has soared over the last couple of months, with institutions like Visa, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and others dipping their toes in the BTC markets. Likewise, prices look primed to advance further despite the ongoing consolidation phase.