Bitcoin bulls have managed to break ATHs, but not move past to levels that a false break is completely removed from the picture. Two scenarios are very close to one another. Which one will eventually play out?
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum “triple halving” in play as ETH price enters new bull run
The Ethereum “triple halving” narrative is looming, predicting a massive rally in ETH price as the altcoin heads towards "The Merge." ETH price is climbing towards a new all-time high.
SafeMoon price hints at another 55% breakout
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on SafeMoon price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how SAFEMOON jump higher.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB at edge of 20% ascent if bulls conquer last hurdle
Shiba Inu price continues to consolidate as it moves sideways following the tremendous bull run earlier this month. SHIB has presented a buying opportunity as it edges closer to a 20% rally following the emergence of a bullish technical pattern.
Analysts affirm Cardano will outperform Bitcoin and Ethereum given ADA's enhanced scalability
Charles Hoskinson, Cardano founder, made an effort to dampen Cardano's negativity and uncertainty and the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Hoskinson broadcasted from South Africa and shared potential opportunities for the Cardano Foundation.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.