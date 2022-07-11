$Bitcoin (BTC) moved higher up to the target identified in last week's video. Price action suggests we might soar up one more time before we turn downward to complete the cycle. Will we, or we in for a sharp descent? There are several levels pointing at support, but one is more important than the others. See which one in the video.

$Ethereum (ETH) has printed a very similar structure moving up but it's not identical. The upward pattern has more chances of being an impulse than a correction as with BTC. However, the forward-looking trajectory is looking much alike. Can prices stop and reverse, though, or continue to weaken?