$Bitcoin (BTC) moved higher up to the target identified in last week's video. Price action suggests we might soar up one more time before we turn downward to complete the cycle. Will we, or we in for a sharp descent? There are several levels pointing at support, but one is more important than the others. See which one in the video.
$Ethereum (ETH) has printed a very similar structure moving up but it's not identical. The upward pattern has more chances of being an impulse than a correction as with BTC. However, the forward-looking trajectory is looking much alike. Can prices stop and reverse, though, or continue to weaken?
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
