After a bearish Sunday close, markets continue to decline on Monday with BTC leading the drop - as usual. Is this the first leg to a bearish impulse we have long waited for, or a deep correction before we head higher up? All details in the video below:
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin hashrate suffers massive drop as China continues to crack down on BTC mining
Chinese authorities have cut power on mining farms in the Sichuan province over the weekend. The southwest region of Sichuan has become the fifth province in the country to announce a crackdown on Bitcoin mining.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH presents buy signal, targeting $2,500
Ethereum price seems primed for a bullish impulse after a particular technical indicator presented a buy signal on the 12-hour chart. Ethereum price has been in a downtrend since the beginning of June, shedding nearly 30% in market value.
Shiba Inu price stagnant unless it breaks this crucial resistance barrier
Shiba Inu price continues consolidating within a descending parallel channel. The mem-coin is currently stuck within two critical price points. A candlestick close outside of the $0.0000086 ....
MATIC price primed for prompt recovery, Polygon bulls target $2.40
MATIC price seems bound for a bullish impulse. After dropping by more than 25% in the past five days, Polygon presents a buy signal. A spike in buying pressure could see this cryptocurrency rise to $1.45 ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.