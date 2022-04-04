$Bitcoin (BTC) has made the expected move higher as suspected, invalidating our main scenario, but we switched to the double-three in correction wave B. Will we see another leg up before reversing, or are you in for a slide sooner than later? $Vechain (VET) stormed through some 60% mooning since last week but found resistance at 9c. Whatever the scenario, another leg up seems imminent. And to be precise, it would be a 5-wave move. Can it follow after a correction, or are we in for a big reversal? For more details on their structures and a lot more analyses check my weekly widely anticipated video below:

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.