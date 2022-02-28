Bitcoin (BTC) has staged a decent recovery recently, rising some 15% after correcting a 5-wave downside leg. Currently in a bearish ending diagonal wave 5, can the upside correction in wave b deepen into higher territories? Dent (DENT) has printed an identical structure, but soared 30% instead. Also in an ending diagonal wave 5, both cryptocurrencies could fall once more before the real reversal plays out. For more details, and a lot more analyses, check my weekly widely anticipated video below:
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP price to provide a buying opportunity before Ripple explodes to $0.85
XRP price has been on a steady downtrend with lower lows and lower highs depicted by a declining trend line. However, this correction could be a blessing in disguise as it is likely to provide a buying opportunity, allowing investors to position themselves for a quick gain.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE interest dwindles as buyers unable to prevent 14% decline
Dogecoin price is preparing for a further decline as the prevailing chart pattern suggests that DOGE is headed in a downward direction. The canine-themed token could tag the lower boundary of the governing technical pattern as it searches for support.
MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon sets the stage for a quick 20% upswing
MATIC price suffered a bearish fate as it encountered a breaker on its way, leading to rejection and correction on February 7. Since then, Polygon has consolidated and is currently preparing for a quick run-up. MATIC price crashed 40% after piercing a bearish breaker.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD sellers approach $36,300 on Russia-Ukraine crisis
BTC/USD stays pressured around short-term key support after three-week downtrend. Bear cross, downbeat oscillators keep sellers hopeful around 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. Five-week-old ascending trend line support may test the bears nearby horizontal line.
BTC relief rally targets $45,000 as bulls take control
BTC suffered a fatal crash to a crucial support level after news of Russia attacking Ukraine spread. This downswing caused the crypto market to crumble, but the recovery seems to be going well and suggests that BTC could be due for a relief rally.