Bitcoin has plummeted to July '21 lows as it follows the double zigzag pattern identified a while ago. Remaining below $33k will increase the chances of continuing lower down to $23k in a 5-wave style. $LUNA (LUNA) erased more than 50% of its value in a single session on Monday. The extended downward move hints at further bearishness, but a range can be expected before completing the first corrective wave. For more details on which are the main and which the alternative scenarios check my weekly widely anticipated video below:
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Where to exit Ethereum before it crashes to $1,700
Ethereum price has sealed its bearish fate after breaching the consolidation pattern’s lower trend line on May 6. This development has worsened the situation and caused a steep correction for ETH.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple has an opportunity window to rebound to $0.65
Ripple (XRP) price has sharply declined since last week as markets got shaken by disappointing and mixed earnings, as well as more geopolitical tensions.
BNB price to return to $400
Binance Coin (BNB) price is on a tear this morning as price action is rallying 10% already during the ASIA PAC session. Bulls are using a window of opportunity with the dollar trading sideways and equity markets in Europe, booking multiple percentage gains across the board.
Traders must be aware of this resistance cluster ahead of Zilliqa price
Zilliqa price is in a relief rally after undergoing a massive sell-off since April 1. This move, like many others, is likely to be temporary due to the overall negative market outlook and the way the technicals are positioned.
Bitcoin: Bears take control after MicroStrategy’s margin call woes
Bitcoin suffered a massive setback after a minor uptrend due to the FOMC meeting on May 5. While the Fed concluded a 50bps hike in interest rates, the volatility that it brought caused the stock market and BTC to crash.