Bitcoin remains under pressure below 53k while trading within a descending correction structure. Despite fluctuating in a wide range, it keeps posting failure swings to the upside, and this keeps the cryptocurrency biased to the downside. Enjin's short-term corrective structure is no different. However, looking at the probable waves going forward, it is more likely to register a fresh all-time high in the following weeks/months compared to bitcoin. Can it?
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price positions itself for a steep correction as ADA bulls disappear
Cardano price is traversing a descending triangle, hinting at a 17% crash if it breaches crucial support. Transaction data shows that a bullish move for ADA is not possible as its path is riddled with underwater investors.
Shiba Inu price needs to form a base for SHIB to rally 25%
Shiba Inu price has been on a steady downtrend for roughly two months and shows no signs of slowing down. However, investors can expect SHIB to form a base that will result in a reversal of the nosedive.
Grim Finance hit by ‘advanced attack’ as hacker makes away with $30 million
Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Grim Finance has been hacked for $30 million worth of tokens in an “advanced attack.” Grim stated that it had notified Circle (USDC), DAI and AnySwap regarding the hacker’s address to potentially freeze further fund transfers.
Axie Infinity price prepares for a 27% ascent as bearish momentum weakens
Axie Infinity price appears ready for a 27% bounce toward $121 if it manages to slice above the resistance line of the governing chart pattern. However, AXS may face ample challenges ahead before the bullish target could be reached.
BTC to provide the biggest buying opportunity before $100,000
Bitcoin price has been hanging around the $50,000 psychological level for quite some time. A breakdown of one crucial support barrier is likely to trigger a steep crash for BTC. On-chain metrics are also suggesting that long-term holders are booking profits, anticipating a nosedive.