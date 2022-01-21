Bitcoin continued to sell off today finally reaching the 70% correction needed for a running flat wave C. Despite looking bouncy below $38K, another leg down seems likely, then, new assessments can be made depending on the upward move. Enjin has not been immune but fairs much better than the king. Below $2 the downside risk remain elevated, however, price action suggest an terminal structure might be close to ending soon. For more details, and a lot more analyses, check my weekly widely anticipated video below:
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin is a security and will be regulated, says Jim Cramer
The host of Mad Money, a CNBC show, issued a warning to Dogecoin holders. Cramer believes that Dogecoin is a security and it will be regulated soon. Analysts believe that the Dogecoin price could start an uptrend.
Shiba Inu price set to crash by 70% as critical support weakens
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price continues to be controlled by bears after the dead-cat bounce in stock markets yesterday evening. With the Nasdaq closing sharply lower, giving up earlier gains, cryptocurrencies are being dragged into a selloff on its coattails, and bearish headwinds persist.
Chainlink price at make-or-break point while global markets tumble
Chainlink price has seen a massive collapse over the past five days, resulting in a retest of a crucial barrier. This downswing is not localized to the crypto markets and seems to originate on Wall Street after the Fed tightens the interest rates.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC may capitulate to $30,000
Bitcoin price has dropped considerably over the last three weeks. The recent downswing has made things worse for BTC and hints that a steep correction could be on its way.
Bitcoin: BTC may capitulate to $30,000
Bitcoin price has dropped considerably over the last three weeks. The recent downswing has made things worse for BTC and hints that a steep correction could be on its way.