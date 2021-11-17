Ripple, XRPUSD is coming nicely lower as expected, but the wave structure is still mostly sideways, so considering that triangle pattern in wave B, a new intraday recovery for sub-wave E may not be far away, just keep in mind that bears may now easily take the lead.

Ripple 4h Elliott Wave analysis

Ripple

BCHUSD is coming back down, so wave C is completed, and we are now tracking wave D that can stop around the lower triangle line and 577 area, from where we will have to be aware of a new intraday recovery in wave E to complete a triangle within higher degree wave (B) before real sell-off for wave (C) shows up

Bitcoin cash 4h Elliott Wave analysis

Bitcoin Cash

