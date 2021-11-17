Ripple, XRPUSD is coming nicely lower as expected, but the wave structure is still mostly sideways, so considering that triangle pattern in wave B, a new intraday recovery for sub-wave E may not be far away, just keep in mind that bears may now easily take the lead.
Ripple 4h Elliott Wave analysis
BCHUSD is coming back down, so wave C is completed, and we are now tracking wave D that can stop around the lower triangle line and 577 area, from where we will have to be aware of a new intraday recovery in wave E to complete a triangle within higher degree wave (B) before real sell-off for wave (C) shows up
Bitcoin cash 4h Elliott Wave analysis
Check more of our analysis for currencies and cryptos in members-only area. Visit EW-Forecast for details!
By using www.ew-forecast.com website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.ew-forecast.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Solana price clings to 88% upswing narrative as SOL joins BTC and ETH on Bloomberg Terminal
Solana price is currently hovering around a crucial demand zone that needs to hold for an upswing to emerge. Breaching this barrier will reduce the probability and also open SOL up for a potential correction.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets retain optimism despite the recent crash
Bitcoin price is in a suspended state as it grapples with a crucial psychological level. A make-or-break situation develops for altcoins as Ethereum and Ripple follow suit.
Binance pushes for crypto regulation in wild west, publishes fundamental rights doctrine
Binance has been subjected to regulatory scrutiny by financial watchdogs worldwide. The exchange no longer has a headquarters and has pulled derivatives products from several countries, who were pushing for crypto regulation.
Shiba Inu price eyes 40% upswing as SHIB downtrend faces exhaustion
Shiba Inu price action is getting congested with each lower high. If this development continues, SHIB will likely break out from the downtrend and result in an explosive upswing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.