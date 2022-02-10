El Salvador’s Bitcoin bond to launch in March, pushing BTC price up

- El Salvador plans to issue its first Bitcoin bond between March 15 and March 20, 2022.
- The corporate adoption of Bitcoin went parabolic since the addition of BTC to MicroStrategy’s balance sheet.
- Amidst rising adoption from institutions, the Salvadoran Finance minister expects the offering to be oversubscribed by an additional $500 million.
- Analysts at FSInsight predict Bitcoin price could hit $222,000 before the end of 2022.
El Salvador has announced the launch of its Bitcoin bond next month. Salvadorans are riding the wave of institutional Bitcoin adoption, fueling a bullish outlook among investors.
Bitcoin price rally fueled by El Salvador’s bond issuance and institutional investment
El Salvador plans on issuing its first Bitcoin bond in March 2022. The Salvadoran Finance Minister, Alejandro Zelaya told a local news show that the government plans to issue the Bitcoin bond between March 15 and March 20.
Zelaya was quoted as saying:
If we really want to build this country, we have to invest in it like this.
The Salvadoran Bitcoin Bond will pay investors 6.5% per annum. $500 million raised from the bond issuance will be used for Bitcoin mining and developing renewable energy from volcanoes, another $500 million for buying more Bitcoin.
El Salvador’s government plans to issue $1 billion for the first bond and expects it to be oversubscribed by an additional $500 million. The minimum purchase is $100, and investors can directly buy without involving a broker.
The Bitcoin bond would be issued on Blockstream’s Liquid Network sidechain.
Salvador’s move to launch a Bitcoin bond is timed in accordance with the rising corporate adoption of the asset. Firms are keen on adding Bitcoin to their balance sheet; recent Wells Fargo and JP Morgan reports have affirmed a bullish outlook on BTC price.
Analysts at FSInsights recently evaluated the Bitcoin price trend and set a target of $222,000 for the end of 2022.
FXStreet analysts believe that Bitcoin price could stumble on track to $50,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano TVL skyrocketed to $98.29 million; analysts argue the ADA is undervalued
The Cardano network hit a new milestone, processing over 30 million transactions on its blockchain. The Ethereum-killer’s Total Value Locked (TVL) climbed closer to $100 million with rising on-chain activity, fueling a bullish outlook among investors.
Dogecoin price to provide a buying opportunity before DOGE explodes 55%
Dogecoin price has witnessed a massive rally over the past week, allowing it to push above a swing high and collect liquidity. This move suggests that DOGE is ready for a retracement that will allow bulls to recuperate their strength for the next upswing.
Cosmos price positioned for a move that will see ATOM hit $38
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Cosmos price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where ATOM could be heading next.
XRP price to revisit $1 as Ripple bulls search for liquidity
XRP price has seen a massive pump in the past week as it broke out of its consolidation. This uptrend faced significant headwinds on February 9 and is currently contemplating a directional bias.
Bitcoin: BTC sets a bull trap before ultimate crash to $30,000
Bitcoin price has shown an increase in buyers over the past two days, leading to a quick run-up. This uptrend will likely last as BTC retests a crucial psychological level, luring buyers into a bull trap. Investors need to be cautious of a reversal that sends the big crypto in a tailspin.