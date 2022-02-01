El Salvador strongly opposes IMF demands to drop Bitcoin as legal tender

- El Salvador’s Finance Minister responded to the IMF’s demands to remove Bitcoin as legal tender in the country.
- The Treasury Minister stated that the country would not end its support for BTC.
- President Nayib Bukele expects a “gigantic price increase” for Bitcoin as demand increases.
The El Salvadoran Finance Minister, Alejandro Zelaya responded to the demands to remove Bitcoin as legal tender from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The IMF previously urged the country to drop the leading cryptocurrency’s legal status citing risks associated with its use.
El Salvador President expects “gigantic price increase” for Bitcoin
The government of El Salvador rejected a recommendation by the IMF to drop Bitcoin as legal tender in the country. The Treasury Minister stated that “no international organization is going to make us do anything, anything at all.”
Zelaya added that Bitcoin is an issue of “sovereignty,” and that “countries are sovereign nations and they take sovereign decisions about public policy.”
The Central American country’s Finance Minister stated that El Salvador has complied with all financial transaction and money laundering rules.
Last week, the IMF published a press release, urging El Salvador to narrow the scope of the country’s Bitcoin law. The recommendation came after the IMF’s executive board, highlighting that there are large risks associated with the use of Bitcoin on financial stability, integrity, consumer protection and associated fiscal contingent liabilities.
The IMF further recommended that El Salvador should dissolve the $150 million trust fund following the country’s move to make the bellwether cryptocurrency legal tender and return any unused funds to its treasury.
El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele also dismissed the IMF’s recommendation on Bitcoin. Bukele recently stated that he expects a “gigantic price increase” for the leading cryptocurrency.
The country’s president foresees gains fueled by the growing demand for the limited supply of the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price develops lowest daily close in 10 months, but bulls look to take over
Cardano price action closed Sunday’s candlestick at a 10-month low, retreating to March 16, 2021 levels. The $1.00 value area remains under threat. Bears may attempt to push Cardano over the edge and into sub-$1.00 levels.
Crypto.com to form bear trap before CRO breaks out to $0.50
Crypto.com price has made a strong recovery over the past ten trading days. From the January 22 low of $0.33 to the January 29 swing high of $0.44, CRO has bounced nearly 36% higher. Crypto.com is still 28% above its most recent major swing low.
Binance creates $1 billion insurance funds against hackers, benefiting BNB price
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, has built a $1 billion insurance fund to protect users from hacks. Binance has restricted accounts of Nigerian users in line with anti-money laundering regulations to ensure the platform’s security.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple struggles to hold support, bulls target $0.70
XRP price shows signs of breaking out below essential support structure, initiating another push south. A particularly bearish setup in the Point and Figure chart shows how ugly XRP’s drop could get. Upside potential remains strong, but bulls must follow through.
Bitcoin: Federal Reserve cannot tame BTC’s uptrend
Bitcoin experienced some significant losses over the past few weeks, with a more dramatic drop occurring this week after the Fed’s decision was announced. As losses have extended and Bitcoin has entered into the $30,000 zone, concerns regarding BTC being in a bear market have increased.