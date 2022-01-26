IMF pushes El Salvador to drop Bitcoin as legal tender

- The IMF has urged El Salvador to remove Bitcoin’s status as legal tender in the country.
- IMF directors emphasized that there are huge risks associated with the use of the leading cryptocurrency on financial stability.
- Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele purchased an additional $15 million in Bitcoin late last week.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has told El Salvador to remove Bitcoin’s status as legal tender. The IMF directors stated the move was due to concerns around financial stability, integrity and consumer protection.
IMF expresses concerns over El Salvador’s Bitcoin plans
The IMF published a press release on January 25, urging El Salvador to narrow the scope of the country’s Bitcoin law and to remove the leading cryptocurrency’s legal tender status.
The recommendation came after the IMF’s executive board finished an “Article IV consultation” with El Salvador a day prior. The consultation included discussions on the organization’s conduct with its member countries.
According to the IMF executive directors, there remain large risks associated with the use of Bitcoin on financial stability, integrity, consumer protection and associated fiscal contingent liabilities.
The IMF report further elaborated concerns over the risks associated with Bitcoin-backed bonds, referring to the country’s president’s plan to raise $1 billion through a “BTC bond” in partnership with Blockstream.
IMF directors stated that the Chivo digital wallet used in El Salvador that facilitates crypto payments in the country could still help to “boost financial inclusion.”
However, IMF directors emphasized that there needs to be strict regulation and oversight in the cryptocurrency industry. Salvadoran citizens have reported cases of identity theft, where hackers utilized their national ID number to claim the free $30 in Bitcoin offered by the government to boost downloads of the e-wallet.
El Salvador became the first country to adopt the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization as legal tender in September 2021.
Salvadoran president Bukele purchased an additional 410 Bitcoin for $15 million on January 21 while the crypto market dipped.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
MATIC completes corrective wave and will return to $2
MATIC price suffered one of the fastest 50% retracements out of the major cryptocurrencies. Bears finally generated a sell-off from the rising wedge and pushed MATIC towards its most vital primary support zone.
Dogecoin short squeeze will launch DOGE to $0.25
Dogecoin price has been on a wild ride over the past few weeks. After gaining more than 50% between January 11 and January 15, DOGE dropped a further 44% to print new nine-month lows.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Pullback complete, first crypto bull run for 2022 begins
Ethereum price has had a nice bounce since bottoming around the $2.150 value area. While downside risks indeed remain, the present price action appears to have eliminated much of that concerns. Substantial buying occurred at the 78.6% Fibonacci.
Renowned analyst believes Bitcoin bottomed out and entered a 96-day bull cycle
Analysts have evaluated the Bitcoin price trend and revealed that a rejection of the asset’s reversal attempts could imply that it has bottomed out. Bitcoin may have hit bottom and entered a 96-day bull cycle. The entire cryptocurrency market recently suffered a bloodbath.
Bitcoin: BTC may capitulate to $30,000
Bitcoin price has dropped considerably over the last three weeks. The recent downswing has made things worse for BTC and hints that a steep correction could be on its way.