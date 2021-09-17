El Salvador Bitcoin adoption possesses ‘immediate negative implications,’ credit rating agency says: Report

S&P Global said that the risks of the country’s decision to make bitcoin legal tender outweighed its potential benefits.
The credit rating agency S&P Global said El Salvador’s decision to adopt bitcoin as legal tender had “immediate, negative implications,” according to a Reuters article on Thursday.
-
S&P said that bitcoin adoption could deter El Salvador from participating in an International Monetary Fund support program, increase financial weaknesses and impair banks by generating currency mismatches when they look to loan money, Reuters said.
-
“The risks” of El Salvador’s bitcoin adoption “seem to outweigh its potential benefits,” S&P said, according to Reuters. “There are immediate negative implications for (the) credit.”
-
The agency has given El Salvador a B- rating and a “stable” outlook.
-
Bitcoin became legal tender in El Salvador on Sept. 7 to great fanfare but has continued to spur protests among critics who say the law is not constitutional. The law was passed by a supermajority in El Salvador’s legislature on June 9.
-
In July, the ratings agency Moody’s downgraded El Salvador’s long-term, foreign-currency issuer and senior unsecured ratings from B3 to Caa1 and continued a negative view of the country’s economy partly because of the government’s passage of the bitcoin law.
