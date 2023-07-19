EIP-4844 catalyzes ARB, SNX, OP, and VELO as Layer-2 season proliferates

- Arbitrum, Synthetix, Optimism, and Velo prices have rallied 15%, 35%, 30%, and 5%, respectively, over the week.
- The four tokens ride the Layer-2 season with the Ethereum Improvement Proposal, EIP-4844, providing hind winds.
- The rally comes as traders draw toward reduced gas fees, a break from the long-standing challenge for the ETH blockchain.
EIP-4844, an Ethereum Improvement Proposal, has been a strong theme this week by acting as a catalyst for Layer-2 (L2) tokens. As a result, cryptocurrencies within the L2 category have recorded massive gains on both daily and weekly timescales, with Arbitrum, Synthetix, Optimism, and Velo taking the front-row seats.
Also Read: Why Ethereum's EIP-4844 could kickstart bull run for Optimism (OP), Arbitrum (ARB), Polygon (MATIC)
EIP-4844 catalyzes Layer-2 season
EIP-4844 defines an improvement proposal for the Ethereum network, an upgrade that comes with reduced gas fees. Notably, gas fees, and therefore transaction cost, has been a long-standing concern for the Ethereum network.
EIP-4844, christened proto-Danksharding, increases the speed of transactions on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain while reducing the transaction cost while keeping everything decentralized. To do this, the network presents a special type of " forward-compatible " transaction by accepting data blobs.
The upgrade has boded well for L2 tokens as traders side with cost efficiency and increased throughput within a secure ecosystem that is Ethereum.
Current narratives :— VIKTOR (@thedefivillain) July 19, 2023
- The Ripple news propelled $XRP (+70% in one week) and $XLM (+45%) and they are performing well today
- L2 season and EIP-4844 catalyst : $OP is strong (+20%), $VELO too as levered OP bet, $SNX too (+ Infinex perp dex announced). Also $ARB is up 10% this…
The upgrade also increases the competitiveness of the Ethereum network within the crypto playing field, making it the go-to ecosystem for global transactions.
EIP-4844 working mechanics
For the layperson, the upgrade will enable the Ethereum network to handle the capacity for a global network of transactions. This comes as Ethereum developers strive to identify and implement solutions to address its ever-growing user base and spare them the hassle of expensive fees.
The upgrade offers network users the voice to suggest new features and solutions to the Ethereum protocol.
ARB, SNX, OP, and VELO rally on the back of the EIP-4844 upgrade
Arbitrum (ARB), Synthetix (SNX) Optimism (OP), and Velo (VELO) tokens are up 15%, 35%, 30%, and 5%, respectively, over the week, as indicated in the daily charts below.
ARB/USDT 1-Day Chart, SNX/USD 1-Day Chart, OP/USDT 1-Day Chart, VELO/USDT 1-Day Chart
With the EIP-4844 upgrade providing tailwinds, the four L2 tokens appear poised for a continued uptrend. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is sloping upwards, suggesting rising momentum. This adds credence to the bullish thesis.
On the daily timeframes, Arbitrum, Synthetix, Optimism, and Velo are up 2%, 5%, 10%, and 7%, respectively, with surging investor interest indicated by their respective 24-hour trading volumes. These show that traders are actively interacting with the four L2 chains.
Read Further: Ethereum Improvement Proposal EIP-4844 turns experts bullish, will ETH price rally?
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Litecoin whales pour $55 million in LTC accumulation less than 15 days from the halving
Litecoin is inching closer to its highly anticipated halving event. According to the Nicehash countdown timer, LTC’s block reward halving is less than 15 days away. Halving is typically considered a bullish event for the altcoin.
Ethereum founder Vitalik unveils account abstraction that could onboard billions of users
Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin explained key innovations that could tackle the challenges facing the ETH blockchain. Account abstraction is one such catalyst that could entice a billion users to Ethereum.
Can PEPE price make a 10% comeback amid crypto market uncertainty?
PEPE price has been on a downtrend for nearly four days. Currently, the meme coin is on stable grounds and anticipates a bounce that could extend to key hurdles.
Bitcoin price stays above $30,000; Cathie Wood assures increased confidence in BTC
Cathie Wood has reiterated support for Bitcoin, saying confidence in the flagship asset has increased. She calls Bitcoin an insurance policy basing her argument on the March bank collapses.
Bitcoin: Can XRP’s win take BTC to $40,000?
Bitcoin (BTC) price got a respite from sideways trading after the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) vs. Ripple lawsuit reached a conclusion, for now. The announcement caused Ripple (XRP) price to double in a few hours, causing other altcoins to also rally from the hype.