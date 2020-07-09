Dogecoin rallies 84% in a week: TikTok meme triggered a buying spree

- Dogecoin doubles in value in less than a week following a viral TikTok video.
- Dogecoin hit a weekly high of $0.0060 but has adjusted to $0.0042.
Dogecoin has rallied over 84% in just seven days amid a Bitcoin market consolidation. In less than 48 hours the price of the cryptocurrency that is associated to a rather controversial meme hit highs of $0.0060 from levels marginally below $0.0025. While gains towards $0.01 became difficult to sustain, DOGE/USD is containing the gains above the short term support at $0.0040.
At the time of writing, Dogecoin is valued at $0.0042 while flirting with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level taken from the last swing high at $0.0060 to a swing low of $0.0026. Consolidation seems to be taking over with the RSI clinging to the midline (50). The indicator has retreated from highs around 95 seen on Wednesday. As long as the RSI holds the current position, there a chance that the sideways price action would last longer.
On the other hand, it is essential to realize that the MACD is falling toward the mean line. It also features a negative divergence which highlights the strengthening bearish grip. Therefore, bulls must target to establish higher support, preferably above $0.0040.
DOGE/USD 1-hour chart
TikTok sends Dogecoin to the moon
A TikTok meme has been linked directly to the ballistic Dogecoin price action. Dogecoin easily became the tenth most bought and sold cryptocurrency on Wednesday. Its trading volume hit the $1 billion causing the crypto to double in price in less than a week. The rally is said to have been triggered by a viral TikTok video that encouraged people to invest in the cryptoasset. The viral video also extended to tweet pushing DOGE mentions to yearly highs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cryptocurrency News Update: Bitcoin pushes above $9,400, altcoins calm down
BTC/USD has barely changed since the start of the day and gained nearly 1.2% on a day-to-day basis. The first digital asset is changing hands at $9,400 after a move to $9,445 during early Asian hours.
Ripple Price Analysis: Why XRP/USD breakdown to $0.17 looms?
Ripple has been one of the best-performing cryptocurrency in the last 48 hours. The fourth-largest cryptocurrency embarked on a recovery mission following the establishment of support at $0.17.
ETH/USD triangle breakout triggers run-up to $300
Ethereum buyers have been keen on sustaining gains following the dip under $220 in the last week of June. Recovery has been slow but steady with most of the progress made in the last 24 hours.
Cardano Price Analysis: ADA/USD quickly drops back inside the 20-day Bollinger Band
ADA/USD bears have quickly taken the price down from $0.013 to $0.0122. This bearish correction follows three consecutive bullish days, wherein the price went up from $0.09857 to $0.013.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive
The week was tough for the cryptocurrency markets confined to tight ranges. Bitcoin has lost 1% of its value during the recent seven days with the trading range limited by $9,298 on the upside and $8,933 on the downside.