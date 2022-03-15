Jonathan Morgan Jonathan Morgan
FXStreet

Dogecoin price shows evidence of a market bottom before DOGE spikes to $0.16

Cryptos |
  • Dogecoin price struggles at $0.12 but finds buyers and a possible floor. 
  • Oscillators support, at the very least, a mean reversion move higher. 
  • DOGE’s Volume Profile continues to flash imminent sell-off signals.
Dogecoin price is on day 311 of its downtrend, with no immediate signs of discontinuing. Bulls will likely need to wait until the crucial Gann Season Date of March 21 before a clear change in direction would occur. 

Dogecoin price finds whales and retail buyers, but no follow-through higher

Dogecoin price hinted at a possible beginning to a bullish reversal on Monday. Instead, DOGE traded higher by nearly 10% but was promptly hit by sellers, smacking DOGE lower for a 2% gain. That bearish rejection continued into the Tuesday trade session. 
 
Sellers quickly took over from Monday’s close and pushed Dogecoin below the Monday low and open. Additionally, the twenty-day average volume of DOGE is at lows not seen since July 2019.  However, some developments in DOGE’s oscillators may hint at a reprieve from the selling pressure. 
 
The Composite Index is currently in neutral conditions. If Dogecoin price can maintain a daily close above $0.11, the Composite Index will likely cross above both of its averages. The inventor of the Composite Index, Connie Brown, indicated in her book Technical Analysis for the Trading Professional that crosses of the Composite Index's moving averages in neutral conditions are often a precursor to major expansive moves. 
 
Sidelined bulls will likely return to buy Dogecoin price if it can close at or above $0.12. That would position DOGE above the Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen for the first time since February 7. From there, enough momentum may exist to test the primary resistance level at $0.16. 
DOGE/USDT Daily Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart
 
Downside risks are present, and they remain highly probable. The Volume Profile is extremely thin between $0.11 and $0.09. Anytime spent at or below $0.11 increases the likelihood of a broad sell-off into the single digits. 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Shiba Inu price to complete the bearish pattern with a 70% drop

Shiba Inu price to complete the bearish pattern with a 70% drop

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price action is on the cusp of breaking out of a bearish triangle that has dictated price action over the past two months.

More Shiba Inu News

XRP price upside potential is capped at around $1

XRP price upside potential is capped at around $1

A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Ripple price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where XRP could be heading next.

More Ripple News

Cardano price shows incoming 15% correction

Cardano price shows incoming 15% correction

Cardano (ADA) price is undergoing a classic technical squeeze to the downside as lower highs are pushing bulls against a floor, though that floor is holding for now.

More Cardano News

MATIC price plummets as Binance halts deposits and withdrawals due to Polygon’s network issues

MATIC price plummets as Binance halts deposits and withdrawals due to Polygon’s network issues

MATIC price could decline further as the Ethereum scaling solution was hit by a network-wide issue. The Polygon network has since declared the issue resolved and revealed that the blockchain is now stable. 

More Polygon News

Bitcoin weakens structural support, hinting at a crash to $30,000

Bitcoin weakens structural support, hinting at a crash to $30,000

BTC remains stuck between two crucial levels with no sign of directional bias. The immediate support area that prevented a steep correction seems to be getting weaker with every retest, indicating that a breakthrough to the downside is likely.

Read full analysis

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location