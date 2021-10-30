Dogecoin price remains poised to test $0.45 as dip-buying to lift DOGE

- Dogecoin price clings to 200-DMA as DOGE bulls gather strength.
- Falling channel breakout on the 1D chart calls for a test of $0.45.
- RSI turns south but holds well above 50.00, supporting DOGE buyers.
With the rotation of investors’ capital from Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple into the canine-themed coins over the past week, Dogecoin wasn’t left behind, as it is looking to end the week with 16% gains.
Despite this week’s solid performance, DOGE bulls seem to have taken a breather over the last 36 hours, as the price enters an upside consolidative mode after Thursday’s massive surge to four-month tops of $0.3556.
In doing so, DOGE price surpassed the mid-August highs of $0.3552, from where the preceding downtrend had kicked in.
The tenth most widely is trading marginally lower on the day, unable to find footing above the $0.29 mark for the second straight day this Saturday.
Dogecoin price eyes additional upside despite the recent pullback
As observed in Dogecoin’s daily chart, DOGE price is trying hard to defend the critical 200-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at $0.2861, as it extends the corrective pullback from two-month highs on Saturday.
However, DOGE price continues to waver within Friday’s trading range, as the bulls bide time before a convincing extension of the renewed upswing.
On Thursday, the canine-inspired coin soared 27%, extending the upside breakout from a two-month-long falling channel confirmed last Sunday. The channel breakout materialized after DOGE price closed above the falling trendline resistance, then at $0.272.
DOGE bulls recaptured the upward-pointing 200-DMA on the massive upswing and have managed to close above the latter, thus far.
The latest move lower in Dogecoin can be attributed to the sharp downtick in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator. The pullback appears shallow and could be seen as a good dip-buying opportunity for DOGE optimists, as the RSI continues to hold above the midline.
If the bulls fight back control, then DOGE price could swing back towards the multi-month highs above $0.3550.
The next upside barrier for DOGE bull is placed at pattern target measured at $0.4432.
DOGE/USD: Daily chart
On the downside, DOGE price could meet initial demand at the channel resistance now support at $0.2649 should the correction picks up steam and knocks down the 200-DMA on a daily closing basis.
Further south, $0.2490 will limit additional losses in Dogecoin. At that level, the 21-DMA meets the 100-DMA.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price looks north towards $0.0001 while above 61.8% Fibo level
Shiba Inu is looking to revive the record rally, as the bulls snap the corrective pullback and gear up for a fresh leg higher. SHIB price is battling the 78.6% Fibo level at $0.0000752, awaiting acceptance above it to retest the lifetime highs. A sustained move above the record highs could initiate a fresh upswing towards the $0.00010 level. The bulls remain hopeful so long as the price holds above 61.8% Fibo level.
XRP price eyes a 25% rally if Ripple bulls storm through this key hurdle
The XRP price is trading on the right foot stepping into the weekend, extending its three-day recovery momentum from four-week lows of $0.9543. Ripple price preps up for a falling wedge breakout on the daily sticks, targetting $1.4075.
Cardano price to retest 200-DMA at $1.80 as ADA bulls lose conviction
Cardano’s daily chart paints a bearish picture for ADA bulls, especially after the price confirmed a symmetrical triangle breakdown on Wednesday. ADA price eyes a test of the 200-DMA at $1.80 again, as $2 offers stiff resistance to the bulls.
Dogecoin price remains poised to test $0.45 as dip-buying to lift DOGE
Dogecoin price clings to 200-DMA as DOGE bulls gather strength for the next push higher. Falling channel breakout on the 1D chart calls for a test of $0.45. RSI turns south but holds well above 50.00, supporting DOGE buyers.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.