Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE to retest of $0.35 by the end of August

- Dogecoin price hit a cap, forming a double top at $0.35.
- Price correction with buyers taking profit ongoing.
- Traders are also adding to their longs on a short-term green ascending trend line test.
Dogecoin price (DOGE) had a solid run higher after buyers stepped in and lifted price action to form a green ascending trend line and mark the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) as support.
Buyers were more than glad to step in with these factors as motivation to run prices higher. This action took place between August 5 and August 7.
Dogecoin hit the ceiling, but momentum is building for a break higher
The rally showed signs of healthiness with some pauses along the way but no significant corrections. Buyers who wanted to add to the rally had to wait until August 18 for an opportunity to step in. The green ascending trend line got tested to the tick, and the candle formation shows that buyers overtook any short positions from sellers trying to run prices further down.
The price action today is showing a quick consolidation, with both highs and lows getting squeezed in. Expect that buyers who stepped in at $0.28 will be in no mood to book profit already and close their longs. A new test of $0.35 will be the primary objective, so expect buyers not to step away quickly from this trade.
DogeCoin is ready for a breakout either way. Seeing the positioning and the argument that buyers have had their chance of re-entering or adding to their long positions, expect a breakout to the upside with a retest of that $0.35 marker. This would make for a triple top ceiling. Sellers will probably be pushed out of their positions, stops will be run, and this might get DOGE to $0.38.
If the green ascending trend line does not hold, expect the double move from both the 55-day and 200-day SMA to provide some support.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
