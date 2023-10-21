- Dogecoin price has been consolidating below a key hurdle at $0.060 for nearly two weeks.
- A breakout above the said barrier could trigger a 10% rally to $0.0662.
- A daily candlestick close below $0.0582 will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis.
Dogecoin (DOGE) price shows a willingness to rise higher after its recent encounter with two key hurdles. If this bullish momentum continues, DOGE could kickstart a strong rally.
Read more: Dogecoin co-founder calls on SEC to refund taxes as Coinbase lawsuit heats up
Dogecoin price ready to make a move
Dogecoin (DOGE) price stayed below the $0.0593, $0.0603 for nearly two weeks. The surge in momentum over the last 24 hours has caused the meme coin to produce a 12-hour candlestick close above $0.0603.
If this move is successful and Dogecoin price sustains above $0.0603, it could attract sidelined buyers and kickstart a 6.30% upswing to $0.0642. In some cases, DOGE might extend the run-up to $0.0662, bringing the total gain to 10%.
While Dogecoin price shows a bullish outlook over the weekend, investors need to be careful as the fresh start of a week could reset the existing bias.
Also read: Dogecoin shows resilience despite DogeFather Elon Musk's legal troubles
DOGE/USDT 4-hour chart
On the other hand, if Dogecoin price produces a daily candlestick close below $0.0582, it would create a lower low. This move could attract sellers and potentially trigger an 8.90% crash to $0.0550.
Also read: Dogecoin NFT community 'own the Doge' is installing Kabuso Dog’s statue in Japan
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Altcoins struggle as BTC dominance remains high in the possibly last bear market lap
Altcoin performance has been underwhelming with notable exceptions as BTC dominance remains above 50%. Altcoins' low interest could suggest the last phase of a bear market cycle. Bitcoin's breakthrough at the $32k level is also pivotal to trigger a move to $40k, according to analysts.
Chainlink v0.2 upgrade may not be fully priced in LINK
Chainlink, an Ethereum-based platform that facilitates decentralized oracles, is gearing up for a significant upgrade with the introduction of its staking v0.2. On Friday, Chainlink's token LINK is trading in the 24-hour range of $7.27 and $7.69 after registering 5% price gain.
Bitcoin bulls can make or break 2023 rally
Bitcoin (BTC) price produced a lower low on August 28 on the weekly time frame. This move came after a sustained uptrend throughout 2023, which yielded 91.50% year-to-date returns. While some investors question the uptrend, others remain bullish
Binance relists BSV as perpetual contract, price surges 30% in one hour
Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, has launched USDⓈ-M BSV Perpetual Contract with up to 50x leverage, years after delisting the Bitcoin SV (BSV) spot trading pair. The move led to over a 30% surge in BSV's price within the last hour.
Bitcoin: BTC bulls can make or break 2023 rally
Bitcoin (BTC) price produced a lower low on August 28 on the weekly time frame. This move came after a sustained uptrend throughout 2023, which yielded 91.50% year-to-date returns. While some investors question the uptrend, others remain bullish. Only a small majority remains uncertain and are waiting for confirmation regardless of which side wins.