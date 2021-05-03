Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE bulls fall short, putting new highs in jeopardy

- Dogecoin price is currently hovering under a critical resistance level at $0.423.
- A string of higher highs was followed by a potential higher low, suggesting a waning bullish momentum.
- Two consecutive lower highs with a lower low would confirm a shift in trend.
Dogecoin price is at a make-or-break point, where a decisive close below a certain level would ignite a shift in momentum from bullish to bearish.
Dogecoin price at crossroads
On the 4-hour chart, Dogecoin price shows a slew of higher highs and higher lows being formed since April 28. As this meme-themed cryptocurrency approaches a stiff resistance barrier at $0.423, the outcome seems to be shifting toward the bears due to the formation of a lower high.
While the recent swing high isn’t set in stone, a decisive close below $0.362 will confirm that a downtrend is nigh.
If the second swing point is also a lower high, it will seal DOGE’s fate and result in a sell-off to the demand zone that ranges from $0.293 to $0.327.
Interestingly, the 50 and 100 four-hour Simple Moving Averages (SMA) at $0.31 and $0.30 are present around the lower end of this area of support. Therefore, investors could expect Dogecoin price to give the upswing narrative another chance.
DOGE/USDT 4-hour chart
Market participants should note that the current 4-hour candlestick hasn’t closed yet. Therefore, a close above the previous high at $0.399 could render the bearish thesis null and void.
Moreover, Dogecoin price is known for its celebrity-induced pumps. Hence, if something similar were to happen, DOGE could ignore these bearish signals and pump higher.
The first target for buyers would be $0.423, followed by the all-time high at $0.45. Beyond this, the meme coin could surge nearly 40% to hit a new all-time high at $0.63.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price explodes to new all-time high of $3,000
Ethereum price has hit a new record level despite facing multiple market crashes over the last couple of weeks. This record level comes after ETH crashed twice in the past month. A continuation of this rally could propel ...
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA consolidates before establishing a clear trend
Cardano price shows the exhaustion of bullish momentum that is resulting in sideways movement. As ADA price tries to establish a clear trend, a minor retracement to the immediate demand barrier ...
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple bulls’ quest to $2 reaches halfway point
XRP price surged nearly 20%, hitting a resistance level at $1.65. A 10% pullback that allows the buyers to recuperate seems likely before the next leg begins. Slicing through the supply barrier at $1.76 is crucial ...
MATIC comes dangerously close to invalidating its bullish outlook
MATIC price has retraced nearly 21% since hitting an all-time high at $0.947 on April 30. This pullback could evolve into a steep correction if the 200% Fibonacci extension level at $0.734 gives in.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.