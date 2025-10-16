TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Dogecoin Price Forecast: Whale accumulation hints at potential DOGE recovery

  • Dogecoin price hovers at $0.19 on Thursday after falling nearly 5% so far this week.
  • On-chain data indicates improving sentiment as whale wallets accumulate 280 million DOGE tokens.
  • The technical outlook suggests a recovery toward the 50-day EMA at $0.23, if weekly support holds.
Dogecoin Price Forecast: Whale accumulation hints at potential DOGE recovery
Manish ChhetriManish ChhetriFXStreet

Dogecoin (DOGE) price is stabilizing around $0.19 on Thursday, having corrected nearly 5% so far this week. On-chain data shows notable whale accumulation, hinting at a possible recovery in the days ahead. On the technical side, DOGE could recover toward $0.23 mark, provided the weekly support level remains intact.

Whale buys DOGE dips 

Santiment’s Supply Distribution data supports a recovery thesis for Dogecoin, as whale wallets bought DOGE tokens at recent price dips.

Whales holding between 100,000 and 1 million (red line), 1 million and 10 million (yellow line), and 10 million and 100 million 1INCH tokens (blue line) have accumulated a total of 280 million DOGE tokens from Monday to Thursday. This indicates renewed confidence among large investors and potential anticipation of a near-term price recovery.

Dogecoin Supply distribution chart. Source: Santiment

Dogecoin Supply distribution chart. Source: Santiment

Additionally, on Monday, House of Doge, the corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Nasdaq-listed Brag House Holdings, a Gen Z-focused gaming and digital media platform. The partnership aims to drive mainstream Dogecoin adoption and expand its institutional use cases, underscoring the project’s long-term growth vision.

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE could recover if the weekly support holds

Dogecoin price broke below the ascending trendline on October 10 and declined more than 25% the next day. However, DOGE found support around the weekly level at $0.18 on Sunday and recovered 15% by the next day. This recovery trend failed to be sustained as DOGE declined more than 7% until Wednesday. At the time of writing on Thursday, it hovers at around $0.19.

If the weekly support at $0.18 continues to hold, DOGE could extend the recovery toward the 50-day EMA at $0.23.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 38 below the neutral level of 50, indicating bearish momentum. For the recovery rally to be sustained, the RSI must move above the neutral level. 

DOGE/USDT daily chart

DOGE/USDT daily chart

However, if DOGE faces a correction and closes below the weekly support at $0.18, it could extend the decline toward the next daily support at $0.15.

Related news

Author

Manish Chhetri

Manish Chhetri is a crypto specialist with over four years of experience in the cryptocurrency industry.

More from Manish Chhetri
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Solana eyes region above $200 as crypto market attempts recovery

Solana eyes region above $200 as crypto market attempts recovery

Solana rebounds, aiming for $200, following a brief intraday flash drop on Thursday. SOL rises alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum as sentiment in the broader crypto market shows signs of improvement.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP downside risks escalate as traders reduce exposure 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP downside risks escalate as traders reduce exposure 

Bitcoin is declining for the third consecutive day, trading around $110,500 at the time of writing on Thursday. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, remain suppressed as traders stay on the sidelines.

Bitcoin Cash risks drop to $450 amid rising profit-taking, bearish market signals

Bitcoin Cash risks drop to $450 amid rising profit-taking, bearish market signals

Bitcoin Cash trades in red on Thursday after facing rejection from a previously broken trendline earlier this week. On-chain and derivatives data point to further downside, with profit-taking activity increasing and funding rates turning negative.

Bitcoin could retest $100,00 before resuming its upward trend

Bitcoin could retest $100,00 before resuming its upward trend

Bitcoin remains pressured as it hovers near $110,600 on Thursday, testing a key ascending trendline support. The rising geopolitical tensions and renewed US-China trade frictions are weighing on investor sentiment, keeping risk appetite subdued.

Bitcoin: Fresh all-time highs, more to come?

Bitcoin: Fresh all-time highs, more to come?

Bitcoin steadies around $121,300 at the time of writing on Friday, after setting a new record high of $126,199 four days ago. While BTC experiences a minor correction so far this week, profit-taking remains modest and overall selling pressure continues to stay low.