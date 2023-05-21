Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE shows promise of a bounce amid worsening market conditions

- Dogecoin price stabilizes after a retest of the $0.0713 support level.
- A bounce off this barrier could trigger a quick 7% rally to $0.0784, but it could extend all the way to $0.0916.
- A decisive breakdown of the $0.0688 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis for DOGE.
Dogecoin price seems to be done with sliding lower as it approaches a stable barrier. The lack of bearish momentum mixed with a spike in buying pressure at a critical junction could be the sign that a DOGE reversal could be on its way.
Also read: Dogecoin overtakes Bitcoin in daily transactions as DRC-20 capitalizes on Ordinals hype
Dogecoin price needs to make a decision
Dogecoin price shed 26% after failing to push through the $0.0916 hurdle and formed a local bottom around the $0.0689 support level. As sidelined, buyers stepped in, the recovery rally kickstarted, pushing DOGE up by 7% so far.
As Dogecoin price trades at $0.0738, investors can expect a continuation of this trend over the weekend and into the next week. The short-term target is $0.0784, which is roughly 7% away from the current position. But in a highly bullish case, DOGE could extend all the way up to $0.0916.
If successful, this Dogecoin price move would constitute 25% gain for the DOGE holders.
DOGE/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if the market outlook worsens, Dogecoin price could tank along with Bitcoin. If DOGE flips the $0.0689 support level into a resistance barrier, it will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis.
This development could see Dogecoin price crash and tag the March 8 swing low at $0.0625.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Binance Coin likely to outperform competitors as Wrapped Beacon ETH gets warm welcome
The largest cryptocurrency exchange by trade volume, Binance, is gearing up to establish its dominance in the DeFi landscape with the launch of Ethereum-wrapped Beacon Ether (ETH-wBETH) liquidity pool on Curve Finance.
Dogecoin price sees gains melting away as turmoil builds
Dogecoin price is for the moment showing some small signs of recovery, while the overall performance is still a big letdown for many investors. Expect to see more downside pressure as this week’s profit could collapse.
Cosmos price sees bulls playing a dangerous game as failed bear trap could turn into a nasty sell-off
Cosmos price is heading further away from the important 55-day SMA, which has acted as quite a good guideline in the past few weeks and months.
Chainlink price carries small gains for this week, while a recovery is out of the question
Chainlink price has a few tailwinds to enjoy at the moment as several elements and indicators are pointing to heavy selling getting underway. The 55-day SMA is heading to the downside, while the RSI is trading sub 50.
Bitcoin: BTC unchanged, but bullish recovery is still on the cards
Bitcoin price outlook on the weekly chart has not changed much. BTC is still trying to find a stable support level for a recovery rally, but things could get worse if sellers overwhelm the next accumulation zone.