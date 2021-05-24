- Dogecoin price is trading above a demand zone, extending from $0.224 to $0.289.
- If the bid orders pile up, DOGE could rally 37% to tag $0.40.
- A decisive close below $0.212 will invalidate the upswing narrative and kick-start a sell-off.
Dogecoin price is fast approaching a critical demand zone that will decide the meme coin’s fate for the foreseeable future. A bounce from this pivotal area will allow buyers a chance to push DOGE to pre-crash levels and higher, but a failure will take it to lows, last seen in mid-April.
Dogecoin price at crossroads
Dogecoin price has dropped roughly 32% since May 20. The crash on May 19 seems to have taken a massive toll on altcoins, which have plummeted 50% to 70%, undoing almost all of the gains accrued over the past year.
After the recent downfall, DOGE is currently hovering above a support area that stretches from $0.224 to $0.289. This demand zone is a perfect setup for the buyers to make a comeback. A potential spike in buying pressure that causes Dogecoin price to bounce from the said floor might trigger a 37% upswing to $0.40.
If the bullish momentum persists after hitting this point, investors could see the meme-themed cryptocurrency rally another 21% to tag the lower boundary of the supply area ranging from $0.481 to $0.515.
DOGE/USDT 12-hour chart
The upswing narrative detailed above depends on the assumption that the buyers manage to pull their act and bounce from the demand zone, extending from $0.224 to $0.289. If the bulls fall short or fail to produce enough momentum to trigger an upswing, a sell-off will likely ensue.
While a breakdown of the $0.224 level will extinguish the bulls’ hope of a rally, a decisive 12-hour candlestick below the support floor at $0.212 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
In such a case, market participants could see Dogecoin price fall 25% to tag the first meaningful demand level at $0.159, a breakdown of which will result in a brutal crash to the support area ranging from $0.106 to $0.145, formed during mid-April.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP price targets $0.65 as the crypto rout resumes
XRP price is extending the brutal Wednesday crash on Sunday, in the red for the third straight day while refreshing monthly lows at $0.7718. A fresh selling wave has engulfed the crypto board once again, with Bitcoin shedding nearly 8% to near $34K levels. Ripple eyes 200-day SMA near $0.65 after a break below the 100-day SMA support.
Dogecoin: Bears gather strength for another downswing
Dogecoin price remains in the red for the third day in a row. A wall of resistances on the 4H chart keeps DOGE exposed to downside risks. DOGE bears target the next support at $0.26 amid bearish RSI. China’s crypto clampdown outweighs Elon Musk's optimistic tweet.
MATIC price tumbles below $1 as bears refuse to give up
MATIC/USD (Polygon) has taken out Wednesday’s flash crash low, falling below the psychological $1 threshold amid relentless selling seen across the crypto board this Sunday. Bears eye a decisive break below 23.6% Fibo level on the daily chart.
Ethereum Classic price remains stuck between two key averages, downside favored
Following Wednesday’s collapse to three-week lows of $40.71, Ethereum Classic’s recovery lacks follow-through, as the price remains in a phase of bearish consolidation for the fourth straight day this Sunday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.