Dogecoin price stabilized around the $0.26 level on Wednesday amid a 22% weekly decline as crypto markets tumbled further.

Elon Musk’s latest ‘DOGE’ tweets amid an ongoing face-off with the US Treasury have sparked testy market reactions.

Technical indicators show a potential death cross, raising concerns of further downside if key support fails.

Dogecoin's technical picture remains grim as its price hovers near $0.26, after posting a steep 22% weekly loss in a bearish crypto environment. Market participants are closely watching the token as it appears to be flirting with a death cross signal—a technical pattern historically associated with further downside pressure. In this volatile backdrop, high-profile commentary and significant institutional moves are adding layers of complexity to the market dynamics.

Dogecoin Price Finds support at $0.25 as Elon Musk Grills US Treasury

Elon Musk has once again stirred controversy with his latest remarks directed at the US Treasury. In recent tweets, Musk took aim at the Treasury’s cautious approach toward digital assets, questioning the agency’s policies while emphasizing Dogecoin’s disruptive potential. Notably, he promised to incorporate Dogecoin’s iconic logo in future ventures, an assertion that sent ripples across social media and the trading floor alike.

Elon Musk hints at using Dogecoin logo | Source: X.com



His tweets suggest that he views the Treasury’s reluctance as a missed opportunity to embrace innovative financial technology, a stance that has divided opinion among investors. While some hail Musk’s defiance as a bold push for change, others remain skeptical about the broader regulatory implications. His provocative commentary continues to stir debate, reinforcing the idea that celebrity influence can be as potent as market fundamentals in driving crypto sentiment.

Canadian Firm Buys $1 Million DOGE

In a striking display of confidence amid the current market downturn, Neptune Digital Assets, a Canadian blockchain investment firm specializing in crypto staking, has announced the acquisition of 1 million Dogecoin.

At current prices, the purchase is valued at approximately $258,000, though it was worth over $300,000 at the time of acquisition.

This signals a growing trend among institutional investors who are looking beyond Bitcoin to diversify their crypto holdings.

Unlike MicroStrategy, which has stacked up a $45 billion BTC reserve over the last four -years, Neptune’s strategy embraces volatility, banking on DOGE’s speculative appeal amid shifting market dynamics.

With a potential Trump administration reigniting enthusiasm for digital assets, Neptune appears to be positioning itself for an altcoin boom.

While Bitcoin remains the institutional favorite, the firm's bet on Dogecoin underscores a willingness to ride the waves of meme-driven momentum, anticipating that risk-on sentiment could drive explosive gains in the coming months.

Neptune’s spokesperson also noted that the investment is part of a broader diversification strategy aimed at capturing gains from emerging digital assets.

The firm’s commitment, coming at a time when bearish sentiment prevails across the Solana and broader memecoin sectors, adds another layer of legitimacy to Dogecoin.

By stepping in during a period of heightened volatility, the Canadian investor aims to capitalize on a market that some believe is undervalued, potentially laying the groundwork for a stabilization in price if broader market sentiment shifts.

Dogecoin price forecast: Death cross signal hits $0.20 breakdown risks

Dogecoin price forecast charts show a steep 22% decline over the past six days, flashing a death cross signal as the 50-day moving average trends downward below the 200-day moving average. The sell-off has intensified as investors digest Elon Musk’s latest confrontation with the U.S. Treasury, sparking uncertainty within the market. Currently trading around $0.258, DOGE has stabilized after testing a low near $0.254, but downside risks remain as technical indicators point to further bearish momentum.

Dogecoin Price Forecast | DOGEUSDT

The MACD indicator reflects worsening bearish sentiment, with the MACD line at -0.00893 sliding further below the signal line at -0.01535. The deepening red histogram bars confirm an extended downtrend, suggesting sellers maintain control. If Dogecoin fails to reclaim the key resistance at $0.28, downside continuation toward the psychological $0.20 level remains a strong possibility. However, the 200-day moving average, positioned at $0.228, could act as an interim support, providing buyers with a potential re-entry point.

On the bullish side, if DOGE manages to break above $0.28 and regain momentum, a relief rally toward $0.30 is plausible. The broader market sentiment, coupled with Musk’s ability to re-ignite retail enthusiasm, could provide a catalyst for recovery. Until then, traders remain cautious as political risk and technical breakdowns continue to weigh on the price.

