Dogecoin price consolidates as DOGE bulls place $0.40 in their crosshairs

- Dogecoin price is hovering above the demand zone, ranging from $0.280 to $0.311.
- A decisive bounce off this barrier will open the path to roughly 30% advance to $0.40.
- If DOGE produces a lower low below $0.273, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Dogecoin price comfortably sits above a stable support level, awaiting a surge in buying pressure that triggers a new uptrend.
Dogecoin price eyes a higher high
Dogecoin price pierced the supply barrier, ranging from $0.280 to $0.311 on August 13 but blasted through it on August 15. This run-up failed to sustain, but a second rally flipped it into a demand barrier. DOGE currently hovers above this support area, awaiting the start of a new upswing.
A potential spike in selling pressure that pushes Dogecoin price to shatter the $0.327 resistance level will open the path to set up a higher high above the previous swing high at $0.352 and even tag the supply barrier at $0.367.
If the bulls manage to produce a decisive 12-hour candlestick close above $0.367, it will put the $0.40 resistance level within reachable distance for the buyers. In total, this run-up to $0.40 from the current position at $0.316 will constitute a 26% ascent.
DOGE/USDT 12-hour chart
While things seem to be going in favor of Dogecoin price, a re-entry into the demand zone, ranging from $0.270 to $0.311, will put the uptrend in jeopardy. If the sell-off continues to produce a decisive close below the support level at $0.273, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
In such a case, a potential spike in sell pressure could trigger a sell-off, pushing DOGE by 15% to $0.230.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
