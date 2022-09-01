The market has not decided yet which way to move as neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative.

XRP/USD

The price of XRP is almost unchanged as it has only gone up 0.22%.

On the local chart, XRP has started to drop after the breakout of the $0.3287 level. Currently, there are no signals for a fast reversal as the bulls have not accumulated enough power.

The drop can stop if a false breakout of the support level at $0.3199 occurrs.

On the bigger time frame, XRP is coming back to the support level at $0.3199 against the high volume. If the closure happens around this mark, the ongoing fall may continue to the $0.3150 zone soon.

On the weekly chart, XRP is located closer to the support level than to the resistance, which means that there are more chances to see a further fall than local growth. The rise may happen only if bulls can return the price above the $0.34 mark and fix there.

XRP is trading at $0.3247 at press time.