Bears have seized the initiative on the market as buyers have failed to keep the growth after yesterday's rally.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

Cardano (ADA) is more of a loser than Bitcoin (BTC) as its rate has declined by almost 4% over the last 24 hours.

ADA/USD chart by Trading View

The short-term decline is about to finish soon as the altcoin is coming closer to the local support at $1.7235 where buyers can show their power. The following scenario is relevant until the end of today.

ADA/USD chart by Trading View

On the 4H chart, the decline may be even deeper, to the level of $1.70. However, there is little chance that sellers can break it as the trading volume is going down. In this case, the bounceback to the zone of the most liquidity around $1.80 is the more likely scenario for the upcoming days.

ADA/USD chart by Trading View

Until Cardano (ADA) remains trading above $1.70, the scenario is bullish. At the moment, buyers need to get more energy after sharp growth.

In this case, consolidation in the narrow range between $1.70 and $1.80 can occur by the end of the current week.

Cardano is trading at $1.7424 at press time.