Cryptocurrency futures and options exchange Deribit says it will use its own money to refund users affected by an exchange rate miscalculation.

In a tweet on Nov. 1, Deribit recognized its role in the error, which occurred on Thursday and resulted in Bitcoin (BTC) trading at around $7,700.

 

Deribit: crash caused by “outlier” value

This, in turn, caused traders to be paid a lower price for BTC/USD sells, with Deribit calculating the losses at $1.3 million. 

Chart

Deribit Bitcoin futures chart. Source: TradingView, Twitter

“Deribit will reimburse over $1.3 million in losses from the BTC index calculation data issue around 21:00:00 UTC on October 31, 2019,” it confirmed.

The exchange added: 

“The Deribit Insurance fund will not be used to cover these losses, but compensation will be covered by Deribit.”

In a further message, staff explained that issue came from an erroneous value which should not have been used in calculating the BTC/USD rate.

“An outlier should have been excluded from the index, therefore it's refunded by the firm,” it reads.

 

Coinbase Pro quiet on order cancellations

At the same time as Deribit, Coinbase Pro, the high-volume trading arm of United States exchange Coinbase, also appeared to encounter problems. 

According to various accounts including by well-known trader Jacob Canfield, the exchange began automatically cancelling swathes of orders on Thursday. 

Canfield described Coinbase Pro’s order book as having “glitched out,” with an official response still to surface. 

Bitcoin saw periods of volatility on Thursday, reaching a high of $9,365 before reversing and abruptly dropping by around 2.5% as the exchange issues hit markets.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin price prediction: $8,400 could be tested before a rally to $10,000

Bitcoin price prediction: $8,400 could be tested before a rally to $10,000

Bitcoin is hovering above $9,100 on Friday in the course of the European session. Following the rejection at $9,500 earlier this week, Bitcoin has had an affinity for levels around $9,000. The consolidation in a tight range between $9,000 ...

More Bitcoin News

Ethereum Classic team announces the date of Agharta hard fork

Ethereum Classic team announces the date of Agharta hard fork

The developers of the Ethereum Classic project revealed a roadmap for the hard fork known as Agharta. This major update is focused on compatibility with Ethereum's blockchain.

More Ethereum Classic News

Chainlink price analysis: LINK/USD follows in Stellar’s footsteps to lead crypto recovery

Chainlink price analysis: LINK/USD follows in Stellar’s footsteps to lead crypto recovery

Chainlink (LINK) and Stellar (LINK) are the selected cryptocurrencies still flying the bull flag pattern. The majority of the major cryptos are struggling to avoid diving below key support areas. 

More Stellar Lumens News

Cardano launches update for Daedalus wallet

Cardano launches update for Daedalus wallet

Cardano team has deployed Daedalus wallet update on the mainnet the days before a scheduled major Shelley update launch on the testnet. Shelley is supposed to bring a host of new features, including an integrated newsfeed and redesigned user interface.

More Cardano News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls lick wounds and blame whales

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls lick wounds and blame whales

Bitcoin (BTC) lived through another tough week, The first digital coin dropped below the critical support of $7,800 and tested the lowest level in recent five-month at $7,300.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location