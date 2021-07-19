DeFi protocol Aave to build a decentralized Twitter alternative on Ethereum

- DeFi lender Aave is aiming to create solutions to centralized social media networks.
- Founder Stani Kulechov stated that Aave should build Twitter on Ethereum.
- AAVE price continues to consolidate as it faces the risk of further decline.
Lending protocol Aave will be looking to launch a decentralized social media platform as an alternative to Twitter on the Ethereum blockchain.
Aave aims to solve issues with social media revenue structure
The decentralized finance lending platform will be enabling users to monetize their content on the Twitter alternative coming later this year.
While Aave is a well-known DeFi protocol that allows users to lend and borrow digital assets through its smart contracts running on Ethereum, this would be the first time for the lending platform to delve into the social media industry.
The announcement was sparked by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey when he announced plans to create a new business division through his payment firm, Square to build decentralized financial services with a focus on Bitcoin.
Dorsey stated that the new business arm would be focused on building an open developer platform to make non-custodial, permissionless DeFi services easier.
Stani Kulechov, the founder of Aave, responded to Dorsey’s tweet, stating that the DeFi protocol “should build Twitter on Ethereum.”
At the time, it was not made clear whether Kulechov’s statement was a concrete plan. However, Decrypt later confirmed this to be the case. According to the crypto news outlet, Kulechov aims to find solutions for social media issues, including censorship and the exploitative monetary structure that do not necessarily benefit users.
Kulechov explained that the revenue that Twitter receives is through its users and that the social media giant is a centralized authority that decides what content gets traction through its innate algorithm.
He further noted that alternatives to Twitter exist, but none of those that are decentralized have gained popularity.
Aave price sees room to fall further
Aave price has been sealed in a descending parallel channel since July 6 on the 4-hour chart. AAVE recorded its local high while showing signs of being in the overbought territory, demonstrated by the Relative Strength Index.
AAVE trading volume is declining as Aave price continues to drop, faced with rejection from the 20 four-hour and 200 four-hour Simple Moving Averages (SMA) at $259.
Now, Aave price heads lower in search for support at the lower boundary of the parallel channel, aiming to tag $236. Should this level fail to act as a line of defense for the DeFi token, AAVE is vulnerable to a plunge toward the demand zone that extends from $223 to $234.
AAVE/USDT 4-hour chart
However, should Aave price be able to overcome the aforementioned resistance level at $259, AAVE would still need to hold the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level as support before heading higher to $283, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
VeChain price sees opportunity for a 17% jump before facing risk of further correction
VeChain price looks ready for a leg up as the bulls have been awakened. VET appears to be primed for a short-term trend reversal before it faces further challenges that could hinder the asset’s long-term outlook.
MATIC price prepares for a 25% upswing with minimal obstacles ahead
MATIC price appears to be finished consolidating for the time being. Polygon is ready for a trend reversal to the upside as it has set a possible bottom. MATIC price formed a symmetrical triangle pattern that ...
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH needs to secure critical level before targeting $2,300
Ethereum price has been consumed with indecision, as ETH has been printing a chart pattern that indicates indecision. Despite the lack of decisiveness, the cryptocurrency appears to be ready to shift ...
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE primed for a 20% bounce
Dogecoin price has been trapped under a strong declining resistance trend line for over a month. DOGE appears to be reversing the period of underperformance, aiming for a rebound of 20%.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.